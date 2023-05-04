It might not look or feel like it outside, but it’s that time of year when professional baseball cranks up again in Charleston, and two really positive things have happened recently as it relates to that tradition.
Earlier this week, the Charleston City Council approved a new, 10-year lease and service agreement for GoMart Ballpark (formerly Appalachian Power Park) with the Charleston Dirty Birds, the city’s former Single A minor league team (under different ownership and the name West Virginia Power) that is now a part of the Atlantic League, a “partner league” of Major League Baseball.
The renegotiation of the stadium contract, which includes a small percentage of revenue sharing between the city and the team, allowed for a longer-term commitment from both to secure the future of baseball in Charleston.
Another thing happened a couple of weeks ago that showed the potential of the park and professional baseball. The Savannah Bananas, a minor league team that plays in a league during the regular season but travels the rest of the year and plays “Banana Ball,” which is almost a baseball version of a Harlem Globetrotters, played a series with the Dirty Birds.
The Bananas are a true phenomenon in a sport that is somewhat out-of-step with modern appeal and has faded from “national pastime” status. It’s impossible to get tickets to their home games, and it’s not much easier to nab them for their tour stops. Their series in Charleston was a rousing success. Even the most devoted Charleston baseball fans and historians would be hard-pressed to think of a time the stadium on Morris Street, or the former Watt Powell Park, was that full.
That’s not to suggest the Dirty Birds should try to emulate the Bananas’ formula or to imply home games this season will draw similar crowds. But it was a good look at what’s possible and provided a real spark of life downtown.
We’ve said this many times, especially around this time of year, but it bears repeating that baseball in Charleston is not only a time-honored tradition, but an important contemporary example of success. Things were looking bleak when the Pittsburgh Pirates dropped their affiliation with the West Virginia Power, which then lasted for one season as a Seattle Mariners affiliate. When MLB cut ties with the Power and the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19, that could’ve very well been the end, especially in a city and state so used to seeing businesses and organizations fold or leave.
But that’s not what happened. Charleston still has a professional baseball team. The significance of that goes well beyond the opportunity to pop downtown and watch a game just about any time between the late spring and early fall.