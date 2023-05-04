Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It might not look or feel like it outside, but it’s that time of year when professional baseball cranks up again in Charleston, and two really positive things have happened recently as it relates to that tradition.

Earlier this week, the Charleston City Council approved a new, 10-year lease and service agreement for GoMart Ballpark (formerly Appalachian Power Park) with the Charleston Dirty Birds, the city’s former Single A minor league team (under different ownership and the name West Virginia Power) that is now a part of the Atlantic League, a “partner league” of Major League Baseball.

