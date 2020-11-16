It’s not surprising that a bank would seek a lower property valuation for the Charleston Town Center mall. If businesses can lower what they pay in property taxes, they’ll do it.
What is surprising is just how much U.S. National Bank wanted shaved off Kanawha County’s appraisal of the mall’s worth. In a meeting last month, the bank requested the mall’s $61.7 million property value be cut by nearly half, to around $36 million. The two parties settled at $51 million, the mall’s lowest property value since 2011, according to a report by Joe Severino in Sunday’s Gazette-Mail.
The lower the property value, the less tax revenue that goes to the county, state, schools and other agencies — money that funds vital services in a region where such revenue is consistently shrinking.
Hopefully, things will improve at the mall, but the odds are against it. The Town Center — once a crown jewel of retail for West Virginia and parts of Ohio and Kentucky — has been hemorrhaging tenants for years. Population loss, the rise of online retail and a typically stagnant economy in West Virginia have all played a part in the mall’s slow demise. And that was before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the entire country’s economy to a screeching halt.
Even in the down times, the mall could be slammed on a given weekend, especially when there was a state athletic event or something happening in Charleston that brought folks from across the state and region to the capital city. COVID-19 has wiped that from the board for the past eight months.
It’s unclear just how much the pandemic has affected the mall, although it’s a safe bet the numbers aren’t good. And things don’t look to improve in the immediate future. While a vaccine is expected to be available for health care workers and emergency responders as early as December, it likely won’t be available for the general public until early next year, meaning COVID-19 will at least somewhat impede the number of people frequenting the mall during the holiday shopping season — a crucial time brick-and-mortar retailers rely on to keep their businesses afloat.
All but one of the mall’s anchor stores — JC Penney — are gone. And options for growth at the Town Center are limited, because of where it was built. The ancillary retail that would sprout up around any other mall has been developed out in the Southridge area.
As has been said before, the future of the Charleston Town Center might revolve around some type of repurposing, although how feasible that is remains to be seen. There’s perhaps some resiliency yet. The Town Center didn’t shut down when it went into receivership. Hopefully, some sort of path forward will emerge. While West Virginians could live with losing retail shopping at the mall, the implications for jobs and the financial health of the community are far broader.