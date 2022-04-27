The Gazette-Mail Editorial Board is doing things a bit differently this year in regard to endorsements for the May 10 primary election.
Ideally, preview articles in the news section would run before endorsements, and individual editorials on endorsements would appear before a summary of those endorsements.
However, given the large number of candidates in this year’s primary, and the growing number of West Virginians participating in early voting, which began Wednesday, we are releasing all of our endorsements in today’s editorial. There will still be preview articles in the news section to come on some of these races, and we will still do endorsement editorials explaining why we are endorsing particular candidates. We encourage readers to examine these and judge for themselves before casting their ballots.
The following are our endorsements for contested races in the May 10 primary election:
- State Senate, District 8: Republican candidate, Josh Higginbotham (incumbent Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, is uncontested).
- State Senate, District 17: Republican candidate, incumbent Sen. Tom Takubo (challenger Samuel Wood is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary).
- House of Delegates District 54: Republican candidate, John Luoni (incumbent Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, is unopposed in the primary).
- House of Delegates District 56: Republican candidate, incumbent Larry Pack; Democrat candidate, incumbent Kayla Young.
- House of Delegates District 58: Republican candidate, Walter Hall (Democrat candidate Dakota James Buckley is unopposed in the primary).
- House of Delegates District 59: Republican candidate, incumbent Dianna Graves (Democrat candidate Rusty Williams is unopposed in the primary).
- Charleston mayor: Democrat incumbent Amy Goodwin (Republican candidate Lance Wolfe is unopposed in the primary).
- Charleston City Council, Ward 1: Democrat candidate, incumbent Patrick Jones (no Republican filed for office).
- Charleston City Council, Ward 4: Democrat incumbent Larry Moore (no Republican candidate filed for office).
- Charleston City Council, Ward 5: Democrat incumbent Jeanine Faegre (no Republican candidate filed for office).
- Charleston City Council, Ward 6: Democrat candidate Michael Ferrell (no Republican candidate filed for office).
- Charleston City Council, Ward 7: Democrat candidate Beth Kerns (no Republican candidate filed for office).
- Charleston City Council, Ward 8: Democrat candidate Nathan Jones (no Republican candidate filed for office).
- Charleston City Council, Ward 10: Democrat incumbent Keeley Steele (no Republican candidate filed for office).
- Charleston City Council, Ward 15: Democrat incumbent Sam Minardi; Republican candidate Harper Gardner.
- Charleston City Council, Ward 18: Democrat incumbent Bobby Brown (Republican candidate Pam Burka is unopposed in the primary).
- Charleston City Council, at large: Voters vote for six seats. Democrat candidates, incumbents Caitlin Cook, Emmett Pepper, Becky Ceperly and Jennifer Pharr; Jonathan Lamar Frazier; co-endorsement for Shawn Taylor and Chuck Hamsher (Republican candidates Courtney Persinger, Mark Sadd, Larry Malone and John Bshara automatically advance).
- City treasurer: Democrat candidate Ben Adams (no Republican candidate filed for office).
- Kanawha County Board of Education: Incumbents Ryan White, Tracy White and Becky Jones Jordon.
- Kanawha county clerk: Republican incumbent Vera McCormick (Democrat candidate Amanda Estep-Burton is unopposed in the primary).
- 13th Judicial Circuit: Incumbent Kenneth Ballard.
The Gazette-Mail also endorses a “yes” vote on renewing the Kanawha County safety levy.