As West Virginia University braces for broad cuts to departments and faculty, including the school’s entire foreign language program, President E. Gordon Gee has blamed financial woes on falling enrollment and an outdated philosophy of what a university should provide, among other things.
However, there’s another big problem that many have noted: The West Virginia Legislature has continually slashed funding for its public colleges and universities. Specifically, the state has cut funding for WVU by 36% over the past 10 years. Really, though, the issue goes back even further.
The late Stephen J. Kopp, Marshall University president from 2007 until his death in 2015, was a mainstay at legislative sessions decrying funding cuts to higher education, often arguing that it gave universities no choice but to raise tuition. His WVU counterparts were no strangers to the Capitol, either.
Why hasn’t Gee put forth a similar effort, not only in the past but right now, as WVU is poised to eliminate 32 programs and 169 jobs in the face of a $45 million budget shortfall? That’s the question posed in a Forbes magazine op-ed by Steven Salzburg, the Bloomberg distinguished professor of biomedical engineering, computer science and biostatistics at Johns Hopkins University.
Salzburg, like many WVU students, professors and West Virginia residents, is floored by Gee’s acceptance of such drastic action without any effort, at least that anyone knows of, to seek help from the state.
Apparently, Gee views any such undertaking as futile. In a recent interview with The Washington Post, he said that, if he asked the Legislature for $45 million, “they would have thrown me out.”
“Perhaps, but did [Gee] even try?” Salzburg writes. He also notes that state Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, in the same article, told The Post that the Legislature has always supported WVU, which doesn’t square with continually slashing state funding for higher education.
Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, and other Democrats in the West Virginia House of Delegates at least made an effort, offering an amendment to a bill in the special session earlier this month that would have provided WVU with $45 million. But the House and Senate are controlled by GOP supermajorities, and the amendment went nowhere.
Maybe Gee doesn’t want to stick his neck out and draw the ire of state leaders, as former Marshall President Jerome Gilbert did when stiffening to pressure from Gov. Jim Justice to hire his friends, or coming out strongly against bills that Gilbert thought would hurt the university.
Perhaps Gee just wants to ride things out. The 79-year-old has made millions of dollars as a university administrator and is, in fact, taking a hometown discount of $800,000 a year at WVU. He said he plans to step down as president when his recently extended contract expires in 2025.
It’s also possible that Gee, who has drifted, knowingly or not, toward conservative talking points against higher education, is just that out of touch with reality. As a wealthy academic in a state with a poverty rate near 17% and the lowest percentage of population with a bachelor’s degree in the United States, Gee doesn’t have many contemporaries.
The fact remains that he could have done more over the years. Now, the university stands to suffer, as does the state and the landscape of higher education in West Virginia.