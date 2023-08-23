Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As West Virginia University braces for broad cuts to departments and faculty, including the school’s entire foreign language program, President E. Gordon Gee has blamed financial woes on falling enrollment and an outdated philosophy of what a university should provide, among other things.

However, there’s another big problem that many have noted: The West Virginia Legislature has continually slashed funding for its public colleges and universities. Specifically, the state has cut funding for WVU by 36% over the past 10 years. Really, though, the issue goes back even further.

