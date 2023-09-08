Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia University Faculty Senate sent a strong message Wednesday, passing a vote of “no confidence” in school President Gordon Gee by a wide margin, 797-100, after Gee’s administration recommended cutting more than 30 programs and nearly 170 faculty positions to stave off a $45 million budget deficit. The Faculty Senate also voted, 740-79, in favor of a resolution to stop the cuts.

So, what happens now? Probably, and unfortunately, not much.

