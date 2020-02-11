Gazette-Mail editorial: Get a flu shot, it's not too late

Tuesday’s tragic news that a West Virginia child had died from influenza certainly hammers home the serious health risks the flu poses.
A statement from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources reminded the public that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the flu.
West Virginia and surrounding states are experiencing a particularly bad flu season right now. In fact, health officials are reporting West Virginia is experiencing its second-worst flu season in five years, and influenza has been declared an “outbreak.”
A large portion of West Virginia schools, public and private, called off last Friday, with most blaming the weather and a few specifically citing illness among students. Many probably made the decision based on both factors.
It’s important to remember to get a flu shot annually. For those who haven’t gotten one, there’s still time. A vaccination this late in the flu season could still save you from becoming terribly sick. It does take about two weeks for the vaccine to reach its full potency, so sooner is better than later. The vaccine is typically available at a primary health care provider, pharmacies and public health departments at little or no cost.
It’s true that the vaccine isn’t a 100 percent guarantee against the flu, but it beats the alternative, and can even make certain strains of influenza less severe if contracted. Plus, as is the case with all vaccines, more people getting the shot makes it less likely for the illness to stick or spread.
Good hygiene and a clean, sanitary work and home environment can also help fight the spread of the flu.
If you do get sick, as Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Executive Director Dr. Sherri Young said in a recent Gazette-Mail story, “stay home.” Your co-workers or fellow students don’t want you doing them any favors by showing up with the flu. And, if you’re in Kanawha County, head to the health department and get your flu shot if you haven’t already. As Young said, they’ve got plenty to go around.