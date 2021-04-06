With only a few days left in the legislative session, the West Virginia Senate is working on its plan to repeal the state income tax.
Well, technically, it’s the House of Delegates’ plan, at least in name. House Bill 3300, which would have phased the tax out over a period of 12 years or so, is still the bill the Senate is debating, only they struck out all of the House text and put their own plan in its place as an amendment.
The Senate’s plan is closer to the one supported by Gov. Jim Justice, cutting the tax drastically and removing it completely within four years. But the Senate plan has an even higher increase in the state’s sales tax (going from 6% to 8.5%) to offset the billions of dollars in lost revenue created by repealing the income tax. Justice’s plan would set the sales tax at 7.9%. The governor, who owns The Greenbrier resort, isn’t too keen on the Senate’s plan to increase the hotel tax.
The House probably won’t go for this version of HB 3300 if or when the Senate sends it back over. Delegates more likely will do their own strike-and-insert legislation, restoring the bill to something resembling the original language. There’s always the possibility some sort of deal will be hammered out before the clock strikes midnight Saturday, but it looks much more likely that this impasse will carry over into a special session.
That means a lot more talk about income tax repeal, and probably a lot more lobbying from Justice for his plan — which he amended during a public meeting Monday evening into something he’s calling “Justice 4 All.” It still has the massive sales tax hike and would remove tax exemptions on certain professional services, but it carries less-severe tax hikes on things like soft drinks and does away with a tax increase on alcoholic beverages.
A special session already is in the works to tackle redistricting, something the Legislature does every 10 years, in accordance with new U.S. Census data. It’s possible the tax discussion will carry over there, although it might be an unwelcome distraction. Redistricting will be especially complicated this year, with the state shifting from multi-member House districts to single-member districts.
It would be better if the Legislature shelved the income tax repeal, for now. As has been mentioned numerous times, it will eventually cut state revenue by more than $2 billion. West Virginians would see more take-home pay, but they would be paying more, at least in the governor’s and Senate’s plans, in taxes on goods and services.
It would help the wealthy — who would be paying nothing in taxes on their higher incomes — while hurting middle-income and poor West Virginians. And it would result in reduced state services and budget cuts, because the increased taxes would not make up for all the lost revenue.
The House plan doesn’t have any tax increases, which, more or less, ensures massive budget cuts.
There is nothing in either plan that would benefit regular, hard-working West Virginians in the long run. And there are so many other problems — addiction, infrastructure, hunger, broadband — that Justice and the Legislature could be pursuing instead.
The only ones clamoring for these tax cuts are corporate interests and the wealthy. Unfortunately, those are the voices Justice and the Republican leadership in the House and Senate heed the most. Justice seems particularly desperate to get this done, so it’s not likely to go away anytime soon.