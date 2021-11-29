Noah Johnson will forever be the man who brought a national title in football to West Virginia University.
It’s not the traditional title most Mountaineer fans or alumni would want, but it’s still a championship.
Johnson never suited up and took the field. Instead, he picked up a controller, moving artificial resemblances of NFL players to victory in the LevelNext Madden National Championship. (If those words made no sense, Madden Football is an NFL video game series that goes back to the late 1980s and carries the name and, as gaming platforms evolved, commentary from legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden. A new version of the game comes out every year, and the brand is so strong it still goes by “Madden,” even though its 85-year-old namesake hasn’t had anything to do with the series in years.)
For the uninitiated, competitive gaming, or esports, has been a thing for a while. However, only in recent years have the tournaments and prizes become high profile enough that colleges have formed esports teams, recruiting participants looking to make an actual career out of playing video games the same way that university would recruit a quarterback who could make an impact on an actual field in an actual game.
It’s different. It’s newish. It can be hard to grasp. But it’s a marketable skill. And just as Johnson likely would be hapless in a real college or professional football game, any NFL player who would dare pick up a controller and go against him would be similarly doomed.
A kid who isn’t athletic may turn to the Xbox to forge their path and, with the interest in esports, that kid’s parents might have a tough time dissuading them from playing too much.
After winning the national title for WVU, Johnson played a solo tournament where he walked away with $75,000. The money is good, with some pros making millions, and there’s an emerging audience of spectators who watch these tournaments, usually streamed online but ever more frequently popping up on cable television.
What will be truly interesting to see is how sustainable the industry is and how the career of a gamer will pan out in comparison to an elite athlete. A gamer isn’t putting the same strain on their body, but will they still be elite as different gaming platforms emerge? Will their reflexes and vision be the same as they age? Will Father Time, who claims all in the sports world, remain undefeated in the esports age?
Only one thing, for now, is certain. Esports, whether it be a competitive simulation of football or modern warfare, is growing fast. Get used to hearing and seeing a lot more about it.