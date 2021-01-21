Local or central control? Is everyone safe? Should children be in school? Can West Virginia get all public school teachers vaccinated for COVID-19? Does litigation change the landscape? What is all of this doing to children’s education?
The argument over in-person learning during a pandemic, is incredibly complex. It’s also a moving target, because most schools resumed in-person learning at the elementary and middle school levels this week.
It’s become cliche, after nearly a year of dealing with COVID-19, but it’s apt to again recognize that virtually no one alive today has been through anything like this.
We agree with Gov. Jim Justice that children need to be in school, if possible. Aside from the vital aspect of education, schools provide structure, socialization and, in many cases in West Virginia, a stable, safe place for kids who don’t get enough to eat or are mistreated at home. Schools are usually a gateway to get those children additional help or referral to services that can protect them from neglect or abuse.
At the same time, the worry about health and safety from some teachers, parents, school personnel and students is understandable. Schools put a lot of people in one place while an airborne virus that has now killed more than 400,000 Americans is still raging. Vaccines seem to be in short supply, and, for maximum effectiveness, two doses separated by a matter of weeks are required.
Gov. Justice promised school boards local control, meaning they could go back to remote learning if the situation is bad in a particular district, but the West Virginia Board of Education has made in-person learning mandatory, and precedent sides with that agency as the final arbiter. The question remains, though, what the board can or will do to punish districts that don’t heed its ruling.
Some studies indicate that the risk of spread in younger children is low, and that they are unlikely to pass it on to older people they come in contact with. But this situation is still new, and officials with the teachers unions have pointed out that not all the science agrees on the risk level.
During the first half of the school year, when West Virginia was using its color-coded mapping system to determine whether schools should be in-person, school districts could go to remote learning even if the map cleared them. What happens when a district decides to do that now, with the map being used only for high schools?
Throw in the questions of whether the disruptions in learning this year will cause a lasting impact, and when or if to begin sports, and it can all be a bit overwhelming.
There are so many questions, and there’s a sense of urgency in finding the answers, because this is a real-time problem with broad implications that change by the day.
Schools need to operate in-person, if they can, but the local districts are probably the best judges of their own situation in regard to risk of an outbreak. With such a unique problem, there needs to be some give and take between the state and the county boards to do what’s best for each school.