If West Virginia voters approve Amendment 4 in the general election, the state constitution will be altered to give the Legislature broad power over public education and school policies. That’s a really bad idea, for a few reasons.
The amendment specifically gives the Legislature final say over West Virginia Board of Education policies, which range from what students are required to learn in social studies, science, English and math to teacher training requirements, student discipline rules, school building specifications, charter school regulations and many other issues.
The immediate effect of such a shift in power would be chilling. The Legislature, controlled in both chambers by a Republican supermajority, has recently attempted to pass bills with benign titles disguising sinister intent, essentially seeking to censor education on slavery, Jim Crow laws and civil rights. Other recent bills would’ve stripped schools of the ability to institute public health policies — a direct response to the state and, later, individual school districts requiring students, teachers and service personnel to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic (few West Virginia schools, if any, are still requiring masks).
Even voters who might support such politically motivated initiatives need to consider the larger effects and possible unintended consequences of giving part-time lawmakers, few of whom are experts in education, such sweeping authority. More on this later.
Politics (mostly) aside, a long-running complaint about the state Board of Education is that members are appointed by the governor, not elected. Therefore, critics argue, board members don’t consider themselves answerable to the people. Critics also point out that education in West Virginia is administration-heavy but continually produces poor results.
These complaints are not entirely without merit. In the past, lawmakers have tried to change the system through legislation to make a portion of board seats elected positions. That’s certainly a more direct solution than giving the Legislature control over board policies, but having candidates run for state school board positions would undoubtedly make the politicization of public education worse.
As for spending compared to results, it’s true that West Virginia spends a lot of money and yet continually ranks near the bottom of the nation in education and student proficiency. However, it’s not as simple as the state not getting what it is paying for or paying bureaucrats too much.
West Virginia is one of the poorest states in the country. In most school districts, achievement can be tied directly to income. Schools in affluent areas where more children are in stable home environments and community involvement is strong tend to do quite well. In areas where schools provide perhaps the only meal a child will get that day and teachers serve not just as educators but fill in as parental figures and social workers, results tend to be poor. This is particularly true in a state hit worse than any other by the opioid crisis.
There are exceptions, of course. Not every family is stable just because of financial affluence and not every student achieves just because they have better odds. Likewise, not every school in a poorer area performs worse or has a weak sense of community that allows more kids to slip through the cracks. But those are the general trends. And there are simply more impoverished than affluent communities in West Virginia.
Teachers are hard to come by — and hard to keep — because so much is demanded of them for so little compensation. The added political pressure, not only with legislators seeking to control what and how teachers teach but also cutting the legs from beneath traditional public education by authorizing charter schools and diverting public tax money to education savings accounts for private, religious and homeschooling options, makes teaching an undesirable occupation.
School funding also is shrinking with West Virginia’s continuing population loss, and that decrease likely will be exacerbated by charter schools and vouchers.
Yes, West Virginia is spending a lot on public education, but, in reality, it’s not nearly enough. The current Legislature is hostile toward traditional public education. Lawmakers already have considerable control over education through the laws they pass. Giving them total control over the system would be disastrous.
By the same token, even if voters support the current Legislature’s attitude toward public education, they need to remember that this amendment gives this power to every Legislature, now and forever. At some point, even if it is decades from now, that’s going to include a Legislature that current supporters of this amendment won’t like. It’s easy to get caught up in the here and now, but voters need to take a moment to think how much power they’re handing over and how it could be used if the shoe were on the other foot.
In so doing, most would likely conclude that a part-time Legislature shouldn’t have such broad authority over something like education. They’d be correct then, just as those who oppose it for the same reason are correct now.