If West Virginia voters approve Amendment 4 in the general election, the state constitution will be altered to give the Legislature broad power over public education and school policies. That’s a really bad idea, for a few reasons.

The amendment specifically gives the Legislature final say over West Virginia Board of Education policies, which range from what students are required to learn in social studies, science, English and math to teacher training requirements, student discipline rules, school building specifications, charter school regulations and many other issues.

