West Virginia politicians have been directing significant anger, and no small amount of legislation, at corporations that practice “woke” investing. In the Mountain State, that mainly means any business that is investing in sources of energy other than coal.
State treasurer and congressional candidate Riley Moore has been leading the charge, calling for embargoes in West Virginia on several banks and energy companies that view renewables as a key to their future and that of the planet. Of course, many of the companies Moore targeted still have massive fossil fuel holdings and investments, and some officials with those companies have warned Moore that his effort to cut the state’s ties with them will actually hurt West Virginia financially.
That’s the problem with battling so-called “woke” ideology. It’s a nice paper tiger to bat around for political points, but real-world situations are rarely so easily defined and can blow up in one’s face.
Look at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican whom news outlets report is likely to officially launch a long-predicted presidential campaign as early as next week.
DeSantis doesn’t want to ruffle the comb-over of primary opponent, former president and fellow Florida denizen Donald Trump. Instead, the Florida governor has made the war on woke his main strategy. DeSantis was able to push around school boards and librarians with vague policies seeking to keep children from learning about the wider world outside the conservative tent. His hubris then led him to pick a fight with Disney over the company’s criticism of Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” law.
Florida is, of course, home to Disney World, the larger of two theme parks the entertainment behemoth has in the United States. The Orlando-based park averages 58 million visitors a year, employs about 75,000 people in Florida and pumps billions of dollars into the state’s economy. DeSantis’ feud with the company (including a disastrous effort to remove special zoning status, which DeSantis backtracked after realizing it would shift the tax bill for services like fire protection to local counties) has ended up costing the Sunshine State in many ways, the most recent of which occurred this week.
Disney execs announced Thursday that the company has canceled plans to build a $1 billion office facility in Florida that would serve as a headquarters for about 2,000 high-salary workers.
This isn’t all about DeSantis. Disney also announced that it is closing a pricey “Star Wars” themed hotel in Orlando and the company is generally looking at ways to cut about $5.8 billion from its budget.
On the other hand, the Florida office project probably would’ve saved the company money because of lower taxes (Disney was planning on shuttering an office facility near Disneyland, in California), and the company directly cited problems and uncertainty with the Florida government as one of the main factors in shelving the Florida office project.
So, yes, DeSantis helped cost his state temporary construction jobs, permanent office jobs and property taxes on a $1 billion building in the name of culture war politics. It’s a good example of what those who bandy words like “woke” around would call a “self-own.” But DeSantis didn’t just own himself, he also hurt his state financially. All in the interest of culture war politics.
West Virginia doesn’t have anything close to Disney World, but there are some ongoing developments in the state. Indeed, some of the Republicans that make up the GOP supermajority in the Legislature tried to fight a huge investment in the Weirton area because the facility would produce improved batteries for renewable power. Fortunately, common sense prevailed. But if the state continues down a path similar to DeSantis, those economic development opportunities a place like West Virginia so desperately needs and so rarely gets will pass the state by.