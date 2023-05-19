Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia politicians have been directing significant anger, and no small amount of legislation, at corporations that practice “woke” investing. In the Mountain State, that mainly means any business that is investing in sources of energy other than coal.

State treasurer and congressional candidate Riley Moore has been leading the charge, calling for embargoes in West Virginia on several banks and energy companies that view renewables as a key to their future and that of the planet. Of course, many of the companies Moore targeted still have massive fossil fuel holdings and investments, and some officials with those companies have warned Moore that his effort to cut the state’s ties with them will actually hurt West Virginia financially.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you