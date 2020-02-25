Gazette-Mail editorial: Goodbye to the great Katherine Johnson

In a way, it was very fitting that West Virginia native Katherine Johnson plotted the course that allowed Americans to first break the bonds of Earth’s atmosphere and travel to space. Later, she would work on calculations that made the first moon landing possible.
Johnson, who died Monday at 101, had been breaking barriers all her life.
She was born in White Sulphur Springs in 1918. At that time, women didn’t even yet have the right to vote, let alone black women like Johnson. The world she was born into only provided education for African Americans through the eighth grade. Schools were a long way from becoming desegregated.
None of that deterred Johnson, who graduated from an African American high school at age 13 and enrolled in what was then West Virginia State College, in Institute. She graduated with degrees in math and French by age 18. She taught for a long while, but eventually worked her way to NASA, where the mathematical calculations she and her fellow “computers” (also African American women) performed were crucial in the United States winning the space race against the Soviet Union.
In 2015, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and was named the Gazette-Mail “West Virginian of the Year.” Recently, the story of Johnson and her colleagues was adapted into the film “Hidden Figures.”
Katherine Johnson is maybe the ultimate example of West Virginians at their best. Beset with obstacles, she nonetheless plowed ahead and achieved things likely light years from anyone’s expectations — other than those she set for herself.
Because of her family’s fierce devotion to learning, and some good mentors in her college years, Johnson was educated and educated herself well beyond the limitations of the environment around her. And that education, as she often said, gave her the confidence to break barrier after barrier.
It’s a lesson to all West Virginians, really, that no matter the circumstance, and despite the odds, anything is possible if you believe in yourself enough, you have support around you and you’re willing to do the work to get there.
Rest in peace, Katherine Johnson, and thank you for the example you set and the hope your story inspires.