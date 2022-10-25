Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

amysgoodwin

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin

The Gazette-Mail is endorsing incumbent Amy Shuler Goodwin in the Charleston mayoral race. Goodwin, a Democrat in the final stretch of her first term, faces Republican candidate Lance Wolfe in the general election.

During the primary, there was a lot of pent-up frustration in West Virginia’s capital city on a broad range of topics, from economics to homelessness to public safety. Those problems didn’t start overnight and they haven’t disappeared between May and October.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you