The Gazette-Mail is endorsing incumbent Amy Shuler Goodwin in the Charleston mayoral race. Goodwin, a Democrat in the final stretch of her first term, faces Republican candidate Lance Wolfe in the general election.
During the primary, there was a lot of pent-up frustration in West Virginia’s capital city on a broad range of topics, from economics to homelessness to public safety. Those problems didn’t start overnight and they haven’t disappeared between May and October.
But there’s no denying there is a sense of momentum and optimism building in Charleston, with Goodwin as one of the driving forces behind it.
The return of the Sternwheel Regatta was a triumph, and not just from an entertainment or community standpoint. The festival, dormant since 2009, also provided a bump to the local economy. Bringing it back was one of the first things Goodwin, Charleston’s first female mayor, wanted to do. It also was one of the things that would’ve happened earlier, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s not enjoyable to dwell on the uncertainty, isolation and, most importantly, danger to public health the pandemic presented over the better part of two years, but it remains a major factor when looking at what the city’s been through and where it is going.
Goodwin was slightly more than a year into her first term as mayor of West Virginia’s largest city when a once-in-a-generation crisis struck the globe. Goodwin deftly steered Charleston through that unprecedented challenge. She had a lot of help and worked with a lot of other government and public health agencies to pull it off, and she’ll be the first to admit that.
Now consider, as the pandemic fades, that over the past few months, the city has seen the opening of a new park, the City Center at Slack Plaza; the return of the Regatta (and a commitment to do it again around the July 4 holiday next year); and plans for a sports complex at and around the dying Charleston Town Center mall — for years an immovable object in any vision for progress and revitalization downtown.
No one person is behind all this progress, and, yes, the timing is somewhat fortuitous. But this wouldn’t have happened without Goodwin’s leadership, hard work, near-abrasive enthusiasm and dogged determination.
She brings experience to the table, too. Before she was Charleston’s mayor, Goodwin worked in communications at City Hall, for presidential campaigns and for two West Virginia governors. She also headed up the West Virginia Department of Tourism.
Goodwin’s detractors point to all of the problems in the city, and there’s no shortage on that front. Placing what’s wrong under a microscope is understandable and easy. Finding substantive solutions is the harder part.
In this case, the substantive changes are already underway. There are the obvious things, but there are other efforts that get less attention.
As mentioned before the May primary, Goodwin’s administration assembled a team to respond to homeless complaints to get people into shelters or treatment (or to get law enforcement on the scene, if it’s a criminal complaint) as the case may warrant. The program is still relatively new, and might not be as broad as some would like, but at least there’s a plan couched in realistic expectations.
A better approach to addiction and curbing the spread of hepatitis and HIV through the sharing of intravenous needles is necessary, but that is a far-reaching problem that is going to take cooperation at city, county and state levels, not just among politicians but public health officials and entire communities. The situation certainly would not improve without Goodwin in the Mayor’s Office.
Charleston’s challenges are not totally unique. They stem from economic decline, population loss and the devastation of an opioid addiction crisis — factors that have caused similar issues for cities across the state and throughout the nation.
Wolfe has declined Gazette-Mail interview requests and opted against completing a candidate questionnaire.
“We were never interested in sitting down to have an interview with [reporter] Lori Kersey due to the unfair practices that this newspaper has engaged in with our campaign,” his campaign said in an email last week. Addressing the newspaper’s Editorial Page editor, the campaign said, “we are declining your interview request, Lori Kersey’s interview request, and we are declining to fill out your questionnaire.”
Overall, Goodwin is moving the city in the right direction. That momentum will build under a second term, and Charleston residents will begin to see improvements in the community beyond the surface.
Early voting in West Virginia begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday, Nov. 5. Voters may cast their ballots in person at their registered precinct on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.