While Gov. Jim Justice was showing his and his dog’s hind parts during the State of the State address last week, the West Virginia House of Delegates was busy resurrecting discrimination under the guise of “religious freedom.”
Enough has been said about the governor’s buffoonery, which made West Virginia look horrible on a national stage yet again. But the Legislature’s decision to bring back the so-called Religious Freedom Restoration Act is much more insidious and has far greater potential for harm beyond how the state is viewed outside its borders through a short-lived news cycle.
The bill is essentially a way around legal liability for discriminating against the LGBTQ community, like refusing goods or services, denying housing or firing someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The LGBTQ community doesn’t even have those basic rights under state law, but 15 of the state’s municipalities, including Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown, have adopted fairness or equality ordinances that do provide such protections.
The Legislature has been looking for ways to undermine those city ordinances ever since Republicans took control of both chambers in 2015. Many of those efforts have been subtle, with bills showing up under titles that invoke “uniformity in commerce.” Some legislators have tried to undo municipal anti-discrimination measures in committee by making it a provision of this or that random bill.
There’s nothing so coy about RFRA. There’s only the irony that so many legislators equate religious freedom — which everyone in this country already has under the First Amendment of the Constitution — with grossly misplaced hatred and discrimination.
The Legislature last tried to pass this bill in 2016. It was voted down, with many Republicans crossing the aisle to ensure its defeat. It’s hard to say if that will happen again, especially with a GOP supermajority whose crowning achievement in the 2021 session was banning transgender athletes from participating in sports.
It’s been said many times, but is worth repeating, that these types of policies make no sense for a state constantly losing population, especially when West Virginia had the highest rate of population loss in the country from 2010 through 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Legislative leaders say they want to attract people to West Virginia, that the state is a great place full of great people. But RFRA and policies like it send the exact opposite message to anyone who might consider coming here. At the same time, RFRA does nothing to provide substantive opportunities to the young people the state does have, who leave in droves for better opportunities. It also says to the state’s LGBTQ population, including those who could be leaders helping to improve the state’s rock-bottom status in any measure of a decent quality of life, that they’re not welcome here, either.
Of course, these types of bills also come from the backward assumption that most business owners, landlords or employers in West Virginia want to discriminate against others based on sexual orientation or gender identity, and would but for threat of a lawsuit.
RFRA doesn’t even solve this imaginary problem but exacerbates it. If the bill passes, the legal challenges will be swift and numerous.
These culture-war bills might seem like easy wins to curry political favor without having to address real problems, like the state’s lackluster economy or addiction crisis. But, aside from giving the state a self-inflicted black eye, policies like RFRA carry an actual cost to the taxpayers when they inevitably wind up in court.
But hey, why worry about that when you can stick it to your political opposition and pander to the basest of the Republican base?