Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Republicans in West Virginia dominate every aspect of state government. In 2020, they gained a supermajority in the House of Delegates and the Senate and took control of every constitutional office. That supermajority increased this week. The governor is a Republican, as well.

And yet, the level of dysfunction on display makes one wonder what the West Virginians who put these people in office are getting out of the deal, other than a law virtually banning all abortion, which few West Virginians seemed to want.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you