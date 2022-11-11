Republicans in West Virginia dominate every aspect of state government. In 2020, they gained a supermajority in the House of Delegates and the Senate and took control of every constitutional office. That supermajority increased this week. The governor is a Republican, as well.
And yet, the level of dysfunction on display makes one wonder what the West Virginians who put these people in office are getting out of the deal, other than a law virtually banning all abortion, which few West Virginians seemed to want.
Everything has coalesced into a showdown between Gov. Jim Justice and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, along with Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam.
In the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s election, Justice conducted a cross-state tour asking voters to defeat Amendment 2, a proposal that would have given the Legislature the power to eliminate the state’s tax on business inventory and machinery, along with the personal property tax on vehicles. Blair and Tarr were major proponents of the amendment.
The money from those taxes helps fund schools and emergency response agencies, among other public services, and there was great concern about how that revenue would be replaced. As has been pointed out, that’s not really why Justice opposed it. The governor wants to cut, or even eliminate, the state income tax, instead.
Justice’s efforts likely had an impact on the vote, but the fact that all four amendments on Tuesday’s ballot — three of which would’ve increased the powers granted to the Legislature — were voted down says a lot about voters’ feelings on what government is doing for them.
Meanwhile, Justice’s various plans to cut the income tax have been stymied on different fronts for three years, most recently by the Senate in a special session back in June. Senate leadership has made it clear the governor’s crusade against Amendment 2 will cost him in the upcoming legislative session.
Meanwhile, far-right Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, is looking to unseat Blair as Senate president and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, has Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, another hard-right devotee, coming for his position.
Voters have given Republicans the trust they asked for, and the GOP has repaid West Virginians with infighting on just about everything other than a ban on transgender athletes and the aforementioned abortion law, the former a solution without a problem and the latter loaded with potential to cause a host of issues legislators haven’t taken the time or the input to consider.
Other than the spite-based satisfaction that there isn’t a single Democrat from West Virginia, aside for Sen. Joe Manchin, who has a real say in anything, what are West Virginia voters getting from this? What does an ongoing schoolyard recess brawl between Justice, Blair and Tarr accomplish for the voters? Perhaps the more important question is when do voters say they’ve had enough?
Republican rule in West Virginia isn’t under any conceivable threat anytime soon, but everything is cyclical. The battles at the top of the party make it more about the politicians than the people, and division can undo control just as easily, if not more so, than the efforts of the opposition.