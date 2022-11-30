Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The number of Republicans announcing or considering a run for governor in West Virginia is a sign of a further shift in the party that dominates state politics.

Just this week, Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, announced that he intends to seek the seat that Republican Jim Justice will vacate at the end of his second term in 2024, while Secretary of State Mac Warner, and Auditor JB McCuskey, both Republicans, said they are considering jumping into the race. Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a statement last month saying he was considering running for U.S. Senate, U.S. House or governor in 2024, and, in recent statements, he seems to have narrowed that down to governor or Senate.

