The number of Republicans announcing or considering a run for governor in West Virginia is a sign of a further shift in the party that dominates state politics.
Just this week, Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, announced that he intends to seek the seat that Republican Jim Justice will vacate at the end of his second term in 2024, while Secretary of State Mac Warner, and Auditor JB McCuskey, both Republicans, said they are considering jumping into the race. Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a statement last month saying he was considering running for U.S. Senate, U.S. House or governor in 2024, and, in recent statements, he seems to have narrowed that down to governor or Senate.
Chris Miller, son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., filed precandidacy papers with the Secretary of State’s Office last year. Three other Republicans have filed, as well.
Obviously, not all of these prospective candidates will end up running. But it is interesting to note how a race that was, at least in some circles, perceived to be a clear path for Miller now has the potential to become crowded with well-known Republicans.
Miller, known mostly for appearing in humorous television commercials for his family’s Dutch Miller auto dealership empire, was quietly on the MAGA path, at least as much as one could be. He spoke at the Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) Conference in August, which was a who’s who of far-right politicians and fringe media personalities.
The conference infamously displayed a digital banner on the stage that proclaimed, “We are all domestic terrorists” in reference to the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol (after which Miller’s mother still voted against certifying Electoral College votes, lending support to former president Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud). That message seems especially alarming this week, after members of the Oath Keepers were convicted of seditious conspiracy for their actions on Jan. 6.
The conference also featured speeches from Trump, now under a host of investigations, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, best known for shifting his country toward authoritarianism while embracing replacement theory, homophobia and xenophobia.
A seemingly angry Miller, quite different from his persona in his commercials, mostly ranted against being “woke” and derided “mainstream media,” adding, “We are coming, and we are pissed off,” during his brief address. He called the GOP the “party of diversity,” which is a bit hilarious and probably didn’t sit well with Orban, who once said, “We don’t want a diverse country,” in a speech.
Keep in mind, though, Miller began mounting his campaign after West Virginia twice voted nearly 70% for Trump, and his mother in Congress has flirted with election denial without any consequences. She coasted to another term in last month’s election.
That same election was telling about Trump’s influence nationally and even about the factions developing in the GOP in West Virginia.
When the dust from the midterms settled, two things were clear: Most Americans were angry that a Trump-stacked Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and they were tired of election deniers, especially those endorsed by Trump, whose hand-picked candidates got obliterated.
Have some West Virginia Republicans picked up on this? Do they think they have a chance to win a Republican primary without bringing Trump or MAGA politics into it? Perhaps, but it’s more complicated than that.
In West Virginia, Republicans increased the supermajorities they held in the House of Delegates and state Senate in the midterms. However, those Republican legislators worked to get four constitutional amendments on the midterm ballot, three of which would’ve granted more power to the Legislature. Voters rejected all of them.
The biggest blow to GOP leadership was the rejection of Amendment 2, which would have given the Legislature the ability to repeal the state’s property taxes on business inventory and machinery, along with the personal property tax on automobiles. The Senate killed an income tax cut proposal from Justice in a special session, with Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, saying they preferred to take their chances with Amendment 2. That caused Justice to get off his duff and barnstorm the state, stumping in opposition of the amendment.
House and Senate leadership are probably looking for a Republican candidate who will help advance their policy agendas, whether good for the state or not, instead of sinking them out of what appears to have mostly been spite.
There’s also developing factionalizing to consider. The Republican supermajority in the Legislature is divided among fiscal conservatives, far-right conservatives and straight-up culture war conservatives. Legislative leadership has been challenged, though some of that has died down.
It’s anyone’s guess as to how this all shakes out in the coming days, without even mentioning who the Democrats might put forth. One thing West Virginians should demand from any candidate is a full-time governor who will actually support their interests. Many candidates will make that promise, as so many have done before. Right now, it’s impossible to say who is the most likely to at least try to keep it.