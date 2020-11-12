As West Virginia saw 885 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, by far the state’s highest single-day total, Gov. Jim Justice, during a press briefing, lamented several times, “I don’t know what else I can do.”
Things didn’t get much better Thursday, with the Department of Health and Human Resources reporting another 696 new cases, a death toll reaching 555 and active cases surpassing 8,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.
Seeing Gov. Justice so morose over an apparent lack of options was disheartening. It was also contradictory to a story he told at another recent briefing about his father grabbing him, slamming him on a table and saying “There’s always something you can do.” The governor was using that story to rally the public to go out and get tested and continue to observe public health guidelines to slow the spread of the virus. Looking inward Wednesday, Justice summoned none of that fire.
The governor’s brief sullenness is understandable. None of what has happened since this pandemic hit has been easy for anyone. With a dismal federal response, state leaders have had to shoulder the load in figuring out how to best protect their constituents.
But make no mistake, there are things Gov. Justice can do, it’s just a question of whether or not he’s willing to do them.
He could coordinate with leaders in surrounding states. Ohio and Maryland are stepping up measures to try and slow the spread. West Virginia also shares borders with Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Virginia, with residents in those areas frequently crossing state lines. Consulting other governors could strengthen a strategy where public guidelines aren’t wildly different depending on where someone is.
Justice could issue another stay-at-home or safer-at-home order. This would be unpopular, and another blow to the economy. But if cases are starting to explode, it may be something the governor has to consider. He could call off high school sports. This, again, would be unpopular, but the consideration has to be weighed in terms of health and safety. We’re not calling for Justice to do those things right now, but they are options.
One thing Justice should do is frequently reiterate what restrictions are in place for who, where and when. There’s still a mask mandate for indoor businesses, but the governor hasn’t mentioned it in a while. People are becoming lax in some places. Nor has Justice talked about limited gatherings in regard to counties that are at higher risk levels because of outbreaks. Visitation to places like nursing homes has been banned, allowed, banned again and then allowed again. Where does that stand? Is it something that needs to be reassessed? This is information that needs to be hammered home at every briefing until it is rote for West Virginians.
No, the governor shouldn’t deploy authorities to arrest people flaunting executive orders and public health guidelines. But the more those guidelines are reinforced by the governor himself, the more likely they are to be followed.
Gov. Justice doesn’t have a lack of options, he has a lack of choices that would make everyone happy. To plagiarize the governor’s father, there’s always something he can do.