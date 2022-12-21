Any legal firm considering representing Gov. Jim Justice or one of his multiple businesses — and Justice’s history would suggest he’ll continue to need lawyers — should ask for payment up front or refuse the job.
Justice is notorious for dodging fines, taxes, court settlements, fees and vendor costs associated with his businesses, prompting Forbes magazine to dub him “The deadbeat billionaire” in a 2019 article. The Gazette-Mail has extensively chronicled Justice’s ability to dance around court-ordered obligations, be they financial settlements or an agreement to live in Charleston while he’s governor, as the West Virginia Constitution stipulates.
So, news that Charleston law firm Hendrickson & Young filed a petition in Kanawha County Circuit Court earlier this month to recoup payment for services from three of the governor’s businesses in not surprising. The figure is pretty staggering, though. The law firm claims Justice’s Bluestone Resources Inc., Bluestone Industries Inc. and Bluestone Coal Corp. owe Hendrickson & Young around $8.5 million in unpaid fees owed as a contingency from a 2017 case. That’s steep, even for Justice, who might still be a billionaire, depending on who you ask. Forbes says he isn’t. Jimbo’s lips are sealed.
Contingency fees are more commonly recognized as a refrain from legal commercials that go something like, “You don’t pay us anything unless you win your case.” All of those adds should now have an asterisk referring to small print that reads, “Unless you’re Jim Justice, who must pay in full before the first document hits the case file.” If he loses, let him chase the lawyers for a refund. Maybe that would give Justice some perspective on what he’s been accused of repeatedly doing to others.
The dispute over the sum goes back to a 2014 case Bluestone filed against Pinnacle Mining Co. over a bore hole that went through Bluestone property and reportedly damaged the latter’s facility. Bluestone won the case and a substantial monetary settlement. But the company’s lawyers, from Hendrickson & Young, were never paid, the law firm contends. Indeed, the firm has already won a judgement in arbitration against the three Bluestone entities. Still, they’ve reportedly received nothing.
This is maddening enough on its own. People should be paid for the work they do. Businesses, whether owned by the governor or not, should abide by court rulings. But Justice seems to view everything that requires something from him as a “come-and-make-me-do-it” situation. To Justice, everything can be negotiated down more, postponed or outright ignored.
As a narcissist, and a rich one at that, the rules simply do not apply to him. He believes he is to be lauded just for existing in West Virginia. Rules are for the little people — who most certainly would be fervently pursued and forced to fork over any assets they had if they ignored a court-ordered settlement, failed to remit a contingency fee or didn’t pay their taxes.
Jimbo is just different from ordinary people. He’s better. Don’t ever doubt he believes that.