Any legal firm considering representing Gov. Jim Justice or one of his multiple businesses — and Justice’s history would suggest he’ll continue to need lawyers — should ask for payment up front or refuse the job.

Justice is notorious for dodging fines, taxes, court settlements, fees and vendor costs associated with his businesses, prompting Forbes magazine to dub him “The deadbeat billionaire” in a 2019 article. The Gazette-Mail has extensively chronicled Justice’s ability to dance around court-ordered obligations, be they financial settlements or an agreement to live in Charleston while he’s governor, as the West Virginia Constitution stipulates.

