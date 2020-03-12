Gazette-Mail editorial: Gov. Justice swoops in late as WV braces for COVID-19

It’s a good bet that COVID-19 (coronavirus) is already here in West Virginia, and the public simply doesn’t know about it yet, either because the cases present are mild or someone with the virus hasn’t gotten tested. Cases have been confirmed nearly everywhere else in the United States, including those bordering West Virginia, and the virus is easily spread.
Precautions seem advisable. That’s not to be confused with panic. Panic would be telling everyone in the state to bunker in their homes with a plague mask. Precaution would have looked something like postponing the girls state basketball tournament, where large crowds were gathering in Charleston, prior to Thursday. The NCAA had decided to bar fans from attending its basketball championship tournaments but then, on Thursday, canceled the events entirely. Even an organization that makes billions of dollars off March Madness realized the greater health threat.
Kentucky, Ohio and many other states also are canceling large events, realizing the risk they pose. Universities in both states have canceled in-person classes, as have universities here in West Virginia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been front and center, holding daily briefings and guiding the response to what could be a major health crisis, as has Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is actually spending some time in Charleston, for a change. He didn’t appear at a news conference Wednesday, but he did finally address the public Thursday, a day he was supposed to coach the Greenbrier East High School girls team in the state tournament that evening. The governor said the tournament had to be stopped.
It must have been a tough decision for him. There’s no doubting the governor’s passion for coaching, while his appetite for governing has been iffy. Better late than never, but Justice seems to have been taking his cues from leaders elsewhere before arriving at his own plan of action.
Italy waited too long to establish testing and initiate public precautions regarding COVID-19. The virus is killing 6% of those who contract it there. South Korea is having people tested early and rigorously. The death rate there is less than 1%. West Virginia leaders seem to be taking the approach of, if they can’t see it, it’s not here, and, therefore, there’s no need to prepare. Sure, the state government has offered some platitudes meant to soothe, but details are lacking.
West Virginia is a state ripe for devastation from something like COVID-19. The general population is, on average, older and less healthy than almost every other state in the country. Better to take precautions now than to wind up in a situation where COVID-19 runs rampant and more drastic measures become necessary.