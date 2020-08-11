Gov. Jim Justice made a crucial point during his briefing Monday when discussing reopening schools and resuming activities like sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In so many words, the governor pointed out that, while he hopes things go back to normal by the presumptive start date, Sept. 8, everything hinges on the COVID-19 situation improving. If it doesn’t, alternate plans will have to be made. This was after a weekend when 17 additional deaths in West Virginia were attributed to COVID-19, the highest number yet in the space between Justice’s briefings.
Justice and coronavirus czar Clay Marsh also expressed concern over an offshoot of COVID-19 that is affecting hundreds of thousands of children across the country. Children and younger adults were previously thought far less likely to become symptomatic after being exposed to the virus.
What West Virginia — and much of the country — has been doing is trying to resume some type of normalcy, working around the fact that the virus, which first hit hard in the United States in March, has not faded or even slowed. Cases have spiked with reopening businesses and, in states like Georgia, schools. There are preventative measures to be taken, but none of them is foolproof.
One of the best ways to curb the spread of the virus is to leave the house as little as possible, and to wear a mask and practice social distancing when you do. The governor and his health experts realize that resuming school and extracurricular activities, such as sports or band, involves putting a lot of people in the same place at the same time and, in some instances, requiring those groups to travel — all recipes for increasing transmission.
Everyone wants normalcy. No one wants their child to miss out on a normal school year — or a season of a fall sport. No one wants to have to figure out child care for the fall. But these simply aren’t normal times, and extraordinary measures sometimes have to be taken.
Hopefully, things are different by Sept. 1, the governor’s self-imposed deadline for making a call on whether schools may resume, but they very well might not. Meanwhile, public health experts keep learning new things about the virus that expand its range of threat.
West Virginia can’t risk lives or chance a massive outbreak until the immovable object of COVID-19 budges — hopefully, in the form of a vaccine or effective medical treatment.
Some dangers the virus poses can be circumnavigated with the tools available now, but not all.