When seeking reelection in 2020, Gov. Jim Justice ran a campaign ad that stated he had “appointed” one of the most conservative supreme courts in West Virginia history.
What wasn’t stated was that Supreme Court justices are elected, and the governor made those appointments because of vacancies after the Legislature tried to impeach the entire bench amid a spending scandal and federal investigation. Two justices resigned and one was sent to federal prison for two years.
Justice appointed a fourth judge to the state’s high court earlier this month, when he named C. Haley Bunn to replace the resigned Evan Jenkins (another Justice appointee). What’s more, the Legislature passed a law pushing back when appointed Supreme Court judges must face a special election, meaning Bunn won’t have to face voters until 2024.
By then, she’ll have a two-year incumbency, which lends her a huge advantage should she seek election to a full, 12-year term on the court.
This isn’t about Bunn or her qualifications, nor those of any other members of the court Justice appointed. It’s about Justice’s out-sized influence on the Supreme Court, which could last for decades. Justice saved the political career of Jenkins, who, after spending some time in Congress, lost in a Republican primary for U.S. Senate. When openings appeared on the Supreme Court back home, Jenkins jumped ship on the rest of his lame-duck term and Justice put him on the bench.
The governor also elevated former West Virginia House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, to the high court. Both had the advantage of incumbency in their special elections, which was an added advantage in 2020, because COVID-19 severely limited traditional campaigning opportunities.
The governor also appointed John Hutchison to the bench in 2018, after justice Allen Loughry, the member of the court who went to prison, resigned. While Jenkins and Armstead were career politicians, Hutchison had been a circuit judge in Raleigh County since the mid-1990s. He was reelected in 2020, as well.
Like Hutchison, Bunn has a lengthy legal career as a private attorney and a federal prosecutor. However, when Justice made the announcement, he touted Bunn as a “strong conservative voice.”
It’s important to note those were the governor’s words, not Bunn’s. Still, ideally, courts are neither conservative nor liberal, but rely on law and legal precedent in deciding cases. They’re also, ideally, elected by West Virginians, rather than elevated and given the strong benefit of incumbency by a governor who has proven to be equal parts disinterested in and inept at his job. Gov. Justice might have set the table for the highest court in the state for a long time to come, and there are few less qualified to wield that kind of power.
That Justice appointed three Supreme Court members was something of a fluke because of an unprecedented situation. However, this time, a justice resigned and a law was passed so the appointed replacement would have an even stronger advantage before the next election. This has the potential to become a pattern and that should alarm West Virginia voters.