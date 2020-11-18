By all accounts, and some map-tampering aside, Gov. Jim Justice has done a fairly good job of at least appearing to have a handle on West Virginia’s COVID-19 response.
But in briefings on Monday and Wednesday, when record-setting case numbers and hospitalizations were announced and the public wanted to see a governor under control, Justice began with rants against “wannabe politicians” apparently spreading false information. Anyone tuning in could tell Justice was upset, because his voice hit that higher register it only enters when something has truly, and personally, ticked him off.
Those “wannabe politicians” are former Republican House of Delegates member and failed state Senate and gubernatorial candidate Mike Folk, and write-in independent gubernatorial candidate S. Marshall Wilson, who will be leaving the House of Delegates at the end of the year.
Justice accused the pair, although not by name — and then later vaguely spread the blame to “the media” and others — of claiming the governor’s mask mandate as some sort of violation of civil rights, and somehow implying that the governor would try to further restrict the individual liberties of West Virginians.
As it pertains to “the media,” we at the Gazette-Mail certainly do not regard the mask mandate as tyrannical or oppressive. We’re on the record — when the mask mandate was first issued, and when it was made a bit more strict this month — stating that it was the right thing to do. We’ve criticized Justice for loosening regulations or metrics for measuring risk, and we’ve said the Legislature should be involved in the appropriation of relief funds, but we’ve never suggested the governor was inhibiting the rights of West Virginians.
We’ve certainly never suggested, as the governor said critics have, that this is not a real threat. Quite the contrary.
When the state sees 953 new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, and the death count has jumped from 598 to 612, as it did Wednesday, West Virginians need to see a steady hand, not the oscillating weirdness on display as the governor combats his shadowy enemies.
The governor also should take a minute and reflect that he was just reelected to a second term earlier this month by a large margin. While that doesn’t make him beyond reproach, why should he care what Mike Folk — who once was suspended from his job as a pilot for posting on social media that Hillary Clinton should be executed for treason — or S. Marshall Wilson have to say?
Sure, it’s frustrating that people are out there spreading misinformation. It’s fine to reaffirm that West Virginians shouldn’t listen to that nonsense. But Gov. Justice needs to do so calmly, with the control he’s shown in the past. When he looks and sounds rattled, it’s not helpful.
Justice does have thin skin. It’s one of his biggest weaknesses as a leader. But he knows what the real stakes are, here. He’s grasped from the beginning that this is serious, and it’s going to be a long haul. Justice needs to take a breath and refocus. West Virginia needs him at his best right now.