A note to Governor Jim Justice: Better governors than you have disliked Gazette-Mail reporter Phil Kabler, but they still answered his questions.
Mr. Kabler made a terrible mistake, for which he apologized and was disciplined. Apparently, Gov. Justice thinks that, because Mr. Kabler did something wrong — which the governor surely has never done — he ought to be completely cowed and no longer do his job.
Several times, the governor has responded to perfectly valid questions from Mr. Kabler about the spending of CARES Act money by attacking the reporter over his past mistake, then adding another attack that is completely false and even lobbying for Mr. Kabler to be fired. This is happening during a briefing where West Virginians are supposed to be getting information about the coronavirus and disbursement of relief funds, and Gov. Justice is using that time to belittle a reporter he dislikes, rather than answering the question. Because the meetings are virtual, Mr. Kabler has no means of following up or rebutting the governor.
Justice’s tirades seemingly always coincide with columns or reporting by Mr. Kabler the governor finds unflattering, including this past Sunday, when Mr. Kabler revealed that Justice had unilaterally awarded $5,000 taxpayer-funded Small Business relief grants to a strip club in Martinsburg, and to Larry Puccio, who lobbies for Justice’s Greenbrier Hotel.
We were willing to let these outbursts slide for a time. After all, Mr. Kabler did do something wrong, and has acknowledged that. Besides, our reporters have to be able to stand up for themselves, to a certain extent.
But then, Mr. Kabler asked the governor Wednesday about rumors of COVID-19 spreading to the individuals who do the sign-language interpretations during the briefings. West Virginians have been seeing the same interpreters every weekday, then every other weekday, since March. The sudden appearance of different interpreters and talk around the Capitol grounds led to the question, which has obvious health implications beyond the individuals, because they could be in close proximity to the governor and everyone else at the briefings.
It was a valid question, and the governor could have handled it numerous ways. He could have said, calmly, he didn’t want to discuss it because he felt it was a breach of the interpreters’ privacy. He could have said testing is being done and reassured the public that everyone in the room is following best practices and is safe. If it was untrue, he simply could have said so.
Instead, the governor threw a toddler’s fit, again going back into Mr. Kabler’s past mistake, and again falsely accusing Mr. Kabler of other misdeeds, before eventually likening the reporter to the “river of slime” from the second “Ghostbusters” film.
Again, this is one of three times West Virginians will see the governor addressing COVID-19 this week, and that is how Gov. Justice chose to address a legitimate question, all because he didn’t want to give a real answer, doesn’t care for the person asking the question and sees it as appropriate to use his position as a bully pulpit.
We cannot allow this to continue every time Mr. Kabler asks a question. It would be like mentioning in every article or editorial the Gazette-Mail ever does that Gov. Justice has been accused of not paying millions in taxes, legal settlements, fines and fees related to his businesses, which he has not divested himself of in his time as governor, creating serious conflicts of interest. We could mention the Forbes article on these topics, which dubbed Justice a “deadbeat billionaire,” every time we use the governor’s name, no matter the context. We could revisit the governor calling a high school basketball team made up mostly of Black players “thugs” back in the spring.
The governor has not acknowledged — or truly apologized — for many of these things, which is less than Mr. Kabler has done.
Gov. Justice, you don’t have to like Mr. Kabler, but he’s forgotten more about West Virginia state government than you’ll ever know. We urge you to let this go, try acting like an actual governor and answer questions for a change.