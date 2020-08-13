Earlier this year, Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, made ending the use of lottery funds to create purse money for greyhound racing his primary objective for the 2020 legislative session.
Somewhat surprisingly, Carmichael’s bill didn’t even make it out of the Senate. Subsequently, Carmichael, who had spent 18 years in the Legislature, was defeated in the Republican primary — probably owing more to his opposition of the 2018 and 2019 teacher strikes and his push for sweeping changes to the state’s education system.
Either way, it looked like the greyhound racing issue was dead. Now, it’s almost a lock legislation on the sport will return in 2021 — whether calling for an end to the roughly $15 million from the West Virginia State Lottery to bolster the sport, or banning it completely. And there may be more passionate arguments on both sides of the issue this time.
Grey2K USA, a national lobbying group that has helped end greyhound racing in states like Florida — and also lobbied for Carmichael’s bill — recently published a report alleging “live-lure” training is occurring across the country. It’s a training method in which greyhounds are loosed to chase live rabbits and kill them, in order to get them ready for the track. Grey2K claims 25 greyhounds trained by that method raced on West Virginia tracks last year.
While greyhound racing used to be a large industry in West Virginia, it has faded notably over the past couple of decades. However, greyhound and horse racing are now actually making money through mobile betting apps. According to the West Virginia Lottery Commission, electronic betting on races on new mobile platforms brought in $200,000 within the first eight days of operation in late July. To be clear, many of those bets were placed on simulcast races in other parts of the country, and mobile wagering does not bring in as much revenue for the state as live racing. It’s also too soon to say if this new surge in betting is sustainable.
Still, money is money. Don’t be surprised if greyhound racing gets much more attention in the 2021 legislative session.