There’s some light that can be seen at the end of the long, dark tunnel of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia dropped below 20,000 for the first time since mid-December, according to statistics from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. As of Wednesday, active cases had dropped, albeit slowly, for 18 consecutive days. COVID-19 hospitalizations also have been trending downward, with the odd, small uptick here or there.
It appears that vaccinations, along with continued following of public health guidelines, are finally making a recognizable dent in the problem. West Virginia has done a good job of getting the vaccines out. More vaccines are coming into the state through ramped-up production under the Biden administration. There’s reason for hope.
But it’s no time to get complacent. The state has seen cases can jump drastically in a matter of days. While deaths had slowed to single digits earlier in the week, the DHHR reported 27 lives lost between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, bringing the total in West Virginia to 2,058. Meanwhile, deaths across the country likely will pass 450,000 before the end of the week, with more than 3,000 Americans dying from COVID-19 every day.
West Virginians still need to limit travel, avoid large gatherings, wear masks and keep socially distant. Not every state is having the same success in getting vaccinations out. Federal public health officials believe that, if 70% to 85% of Americans are vaccinated by the summer, life might resemble something close to normal by fall. So there’s still a long way to go.
West Virginians and the rest of Americans also still need some form of economic relief, because the virus has devastated the local and national economies. It seems Congress is working toward a solution in that regard. Hopefully, a reasonable agreement will be reached quickly.
In the meantime, West Virginians need to stay the course. It’s been said for nearly a year that the health measures and limitations put in place wouldn’t last forever. Now, it’s actually starting to look like the home stretch.