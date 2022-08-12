Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In 2017, when it was discovered that there were major problems with recovery efforts from a devastating flood the year before, Gov. Jim Justice called on the West Virginia National Guard to take over. That same year, when Justice declared a state of emergency because of low staffing at correctional facilities, the governor mobilized the Guard to shore up those deficiencies. When COVID-19 hit, Justice called on the Guard to handle testing.

This week, Justice has again declared a state of emergency because of overcrowding and understaffing at state incarceration facilities and, you guessed it, called on the National Guard to stabilize the situation.

