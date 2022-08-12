In 2017, when it was discovered that there were major problems with recovery efforts from a devastating flood the year before, Gov. Jim Justice called on the West Virginia National Guard to take over. That same year, when Justice declared a state of emergency because of low staffing at correctional facilities, the governor mobilized the Guard to shore up those deficiencies. When COVID-19 hit, Justice called on the Guard to handle testing.
This week, Justice has again declared a state of emergency because of overcrowding and understaffing at state incarceration facilities and, you guessed it, called on the National Guard to stabilize the situation.
It begs the question, should the Guard really be responsible for fixing everything that’s wrong with West Virginia? Should soldiers be flooding engineers, arbiters of federal relief spending and jailers? Most of these mobilizations have been in response to emergencies, but, if parts of West Virginia still haven’t been made whole after the 2016 flood and there’s a corrections crisis for the second time in five years, was the emergency ever over?
The point here isn’t to drag Justice through the mud for again relying on his go-to move when there’s a serious problem. At least he’s acknowledging that a regional jail system housing about 1,000 more people than it can handle (which also is placing a heavy financial burden on county governments) and position vacancy rates as high as 64% at some facilities is a serious situation.
Calling on the National Guard again and again is a symptom of an underlying problem: Most governing agencies in West Virginia are not properly equipped to fulfill their function. Yet, the government continues to apply Band-Aids to a machete wound.
In June, the Division of Corrections had nearly 1,000 open positions. In 2018, the West Virginia Legislature tried to improve staffing at detention facilities by enacting a 2% pay raise each year for three years. Whether that was enough to help is debatable, but officials said the arrival of COVID-19 hastened turnover and likely offset improved financial incentives.
The problem of manpower and resources is not unique to the Division of Corrections. West Virginia has about 6,500 children in the foster care system, but not enough foster homes to take them in and an administrative network that can’t adequately do what’s best for the children because there aren’t enough workers. In fact, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, a third of the positions available in Child Protective Services are vacant.
After a bill to give a 15% pay raise to social workers failed in the legislative session this year, Justice decided to enact the raises on his own. On the surface, this makes sense. Better pay means more workers will apply for open jobs. However, Justice funded the pay raise by closing out vacant positions. So, the governor is basically gambling that giving more money to the people the agency does have will somehow keep them here, improve department performance and reduce burnout. That’s not a long-term solution.
Public schools are suffering from staffing problems. Pay is certainly an issue, but the strain of the job — especially with a Legislature continually working to undercut the system — also is a factor.
A two-year pandemic and a struggling economy certainly have placed further strain on all of these institutions. But staffing shortages and low pay in essential positions were ongoing problems in West Virginia long before COVID, inflation and high gas prices.
Lawmakers and other elected officials in the state have often formed task forces or panels to examine these types of problems. What those bodies usually find is that the problem is money — not just to better pay employees but to get facilities up to date and obtain necessary resources to competently operate. In a cash-strapped state with one of the worst economies in the country, the task force process usually ends there and nothing is done.
West Virginia has a $1.3 billion surplus at the moment, according to the governor. It’s questionable how much of that is real and how much is owed to lowball revenue projections and federal stimulus money (Justice insists federal relief funds are not part of the statistic. They certainly shouldn’t be, as much of that money came from COVID relief programs that prohibited using the money to balance state budgets).
Given the state’s current (and rare) prosperous financial situation, Justice wants to enact an income tax cut (which failed during a recent legislative special session). GOP leadership in the Senate wants to cut and repeal taxes, if a constitutional amendment on the ballot in November passes.
It seems doubtful that tax cuts — some of which would actually take money away from schools and government services if enacted — will solve these long-term problems.
Why not revisit the myriad task force solutions presented to perennial problems and see if the money can help there? It’s better than blowing it all on tax breaks for the state’s wealthiest citizens and out-of-state business interests. Better still, reinvesting in the state doesn’t require the governor to mobilize the National Guard.