As the delta variant of COVID-19 leads to increased cases across West Virginia, and many of the state’s schools set to resume in-person learning next week, guidance from the state giving local school boards more control makes sense.
The state Board of Education released its guidelines this week, saying local school boards will have shutdown authority over individual schools to better target outbreaks without impacting other schools in that district where the virus might not be a problem. Last year, the state went with a confusing, often tweaked multi-colored risk assessment map that would shut down entire counties based on a percentage of positive tests or cases. The virus surged after Thanksgiving and nearly all schools were operating through online learning from early December through mid- to late-January. Some had been online only since November. The new state guidelines also allow county school boards to determine their own policies on masks and other public health precautions.
This all looks promising. County school boards probably understand the nature of an outbreak in their district better than the state, and they should be able to make more precise decisions based on unique needs to protect their students, faculty and staff at individual schools.
However, there are some potential problems here. Keep in mind that the map system used to dictate whether school districts could operate in-person and participate in extracurricular activities like high school football was revised several times by the state to give schools the best chance at staying open. By the late fall, the numbers were so bad they finally overwhelmed the system, and there was no room for Gov. Jim Justice, his team of public health experts nor the state Board of Education to make further revisions. Some school districts voluntarily went remote even when their color code would’ve allowed them to continue in-person, because county boards realized the situation on the ground wasn’t accurately reflected by a jerry-rigged map.
By January, with the situation statewide getting worse, the state Board of Education mandated all elementary and middle-schools resume in-person learning, regardless of what the map showed.
The question is whether the state will allow local control if a district is being cautious but there’s a strong push from parents or any other group regarding in-person learning or extracurriculars like high school sports. Local control indicates more options for keeping most schools in a particular county going if the problem is relatively isolated. But what if it’s not?
The county school boards will take the most heat over these decisions, and if COVID-19 cases continue to escalate as they are, there will be significant pressure on both sides of the issue. Once a county school board makes a decision, those who disagree strongly enough will likely turn to the state board, if not the courts, to overrule the decision of locally elected school board members.
Right now, COVID-19 cases are rising and vaccination rates are stagnant. Elementary school students aren’t eligible for the vaccine. By next week, people will again be gathering in large numbers in schools across the state. The conditions are ripe for a further surge and the eventual disagreements over what to do. If a district isn’t cautious enough, will the state intervene? What if enough anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers think certain schools are being too careful?
Hopefully local control will prove to be competent and agile. But education in West Virginia is historically centralized, with the state making most of the major decisions when there’s controversy and recognized as the proper authority when an issue goes to court. No one should be surprised if there’s some butting of heads and wrestling for control on the horizon, regardless of what might be best for students.