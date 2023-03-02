Winding down a lengthy bit of word salad at a ceremonial bill-signing Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice said West Virginia needs to “send the message to the world: By God, if you want to mess with us, we can mess back.”
Justice was signing Senate Bill 10, the “Campus Self-Defense Act,” into law. The bill allows anyone with a permit to carry a concealed firearm on the campuses of the state’s public colleges and universities. It’s worth mentioning one last time that Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee publicly denounced the legislation, along with many students, professors, health professionals, members of law enforcement and West Virginians across the state.
Justice was flanked by officials with the National Rifle Association and the Citizens Defense League while signing the bill, which tells you everything you need to know about how seriously all of those concerns were taken.
Justice has made a lot of odd remarks at bill-signings over the years, raising the question of whether he really knows the contents of the policy to which he’s affixing his name. Add Wednesday’s signing to the list.
SB 10 is supposedly about self-defense. So, someone messes with you, you mess back ... with a firearm? Honestly, it sounds like Justice pictures college campuses being swarmed by armed, foreign invaders who must be fended off by pistol-wielding students.
What the governor likely meant is that he believes someone will think twice about going on a shooting spree on a West Virginia campus because students might be armed and, for some reason, the entire world needs to know this. Not a flawless statement, but why be precise when signing a law that throws guns into the mix at universities?
Of course, as just about everyone with any professional knowledge on the issue has pointed out, allowing guns on campuses only ups the odds for gun violence, be it a mass shooting, domestic situation or suicide.
There’s money to be had from gun sales, though, and lobbyists have been pursuing this issue in West Virginia for years. They’ll be back next year, too, pushing for even more lax firearm regulations, perhaps looking at eliminating what control universities have right now over where guns can and can’t be carried on campus, or maybe something entirely unrelated. They’re the ones messing with West Virginia.
In any event, West Virginia’s public colleges and universities are about to become less safe, and the Legislature, Gov. Justice and gun lobbyists couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve done. What a mess.