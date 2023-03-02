Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Winding down a lengthy bit of word salad at a ceremonial bill-signing Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice said West Virginia needs to “send the message to the world: By God, if you want to mess with us, we can mess back.”

Justice was signing Senate Bill 10, the “Campus Self-Defense Act,” into law. The bill allows anyone with a permit to carry a concealed firearm on the campuses of the state’s public colleges and universities. It’s worth mentioning one last time that Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee publicly denounced the legislation, along with many students, professors, health professionals, members of law enforcement and West Virginians across the state.

