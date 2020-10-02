We don’t use this space for birthday shoutouts a whole lot. Then again, it’s not every day that the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the World War II battle of Iwo Jima turns 97, as Hershel “Woody” Williams did this week.
It’s even more scarce that such a person celebrates the occasion by doing something to honor others, as Wiliiams did this week in dedicating a section of the West Virginia Turnpike as “Gold Star Memorial Families Highway.”
Gold Star families are those that have lost a loved one serving in the military. Williams, a West Virginia native who lives in Cabell County, has dedicated much of his post-military life to help honor and serve those families.
Williams, a 5-foot-6-inch kid who had gotten into the U.S. Marine Corps only after they lowered the height standard, eliminated seven machine gun nests with a flamethrower and explosive charges on the Japanese-held island of Iwo Jima in 1945. His grisly work, for which Williams sought no glory, took four hours. It helped the United States win a pivotal battle in the Pacific Theater of Operations and earned Williams the Medal of Honor.
Williams has never claimed to be a hero. Neither has he asked for any of the recognition he has received — the latest of which was the commissioning of the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams in March, in Virginia. The warship, an expeditionary sea base, is operating in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet.
Williams attributes just about everything he has done in life to the help of others. Every time Williams recounts his story of Iwo Jima, he mentions four soldiers who provided cover fire so he could do what he did. Two died in the effort.
“Many of the miracles in my life have occurred because of the actions of others,” Williams said during the commissioning ceremony for the ship.
A banner at the commissioning event displayed the words “Peace we seek, peace we keep.” It was a phrase Williams chose. At the event seven months ago, he told those in attendance that, while military sacrifices have been necessary, he hopes for a time when they are not.
Here’s to that sentiment, and here’s wishing Williams a happy 97th birthday and, hopefully, many more to come.