The West Virginia Board of Education hired someone with no experience working with hearing or visually impaired students and no grasp of sign language to run the state Schools for the Deaf and the Blind on Friday.
By Tuesday, Webster County Schools Superintendent Scott Cochran, the selected candidate, who would be paid $124,000 a year, decided not to take the position, saying he wanted to be closer to his family.
In an ideal situation, someone with extensive experience working with deaf and blind students and a command of sign language would be picked for the job. But, out of 10 applicants, eight didn’t meet the board’s qualifications. Of the two who did, neither could use or read sign language. The board thought Cochran was the best fit for the job, and voted to hire him unanimously, with full knowledge of his lack of specific experience.
This is all according to the board itself. Of course, public meetings being what they are in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, and the hire itself categorized as a personnel matter, all of this was done out of the public eye.
As for Cochran’s reasons for not taking the job, if you take him at his word, it’s hard to blame him. He and his family live in Webster County, while the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind’s campus is in Romney — a drive of three hours and change.
Cochran, who has a child who will be a senior in high school, was planning on living in Romney during the week and returning home on the weekends. He said, in a statement to the board, that he decided to decline the job after another talk with his family.
It’s hard to know if Cochran would have been a good fit. The real issue for the state board seems to be a lack of qualified candidates. When 80% of the pool is knocked out because the applicants don’t meet minimum requirements, that certainly limits the board’s options. Again, this is contingent on taking the board’s word about the search and the candidates.
The board will meet next week to discuss the next steps in finding a superintendent for the school. If a decision is made to relaunch the candidate search, the board might want to consider casting a wider net, if it didn’t do so the first time.
A little more transparency here wouldn’t hurt, either. This is an important position with a hefty salary, and students should be getting the best administrator for the job. Likewise, West Virginians should be getting the best for their tax dollars.