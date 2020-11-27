As college football is now deep into its coronavirus-shortened season, it’s too late to put on the brakes. Handling a sport that involves large groups of players and coaches in close quarters, traveling and physically colliding with each other has been something of a roller coaster.
West Virginia University’s football program is the latest to be affected by COVID-19. The Mountaineers’ highly anticipated matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners was pushed from this weekend to Dec. 12, after Oklahoma paused football operations because of COVID-19 cases detected in its program.
The Mountaineers were hardly the first team to have scheduling issues because of the pandemic that, as of Friday, had killed more than 263,000 Americans.
In the Big 10, Wisconsin missed games earlier in the season when more than 20 players and coaches tested positive. Clemson quarterback, Heisman candidate and likely top NFL prospect Trevor Lawrence missed crucial games after testing positive and suffering some symptoms of the virus.
Nick Saban, head coach of the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, tested positive for the virus early in the season, but managed to coach a game that weekend. This week, Saban contracted COVID-19 and is reportedly suffering from mild symptoms. The Southeastern Conference has had weekends where only about half of the games scheduled were played because of the virus.
These things were bound to happen once the decision to play was made, even with no or limited numbers of fans permitted at the games. Similar, although more isolated, delays have occurred in the NFL, and high school football in West Virginia has seen forfeits in the state playoffs because of outbreaks in a given county.
Certainly, things could have been worse. Of course, with more than a month of college football to go and two months of NFL games remaining, the worst could still happen.
And more sports are starting to enter the mix. While West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delayed the start of high school winter sports such as basketball until Jan. 11, college hoops has tipped off. It’s a dangerous time in the Mountain State, as the virus is now accelerating at an alarming rate, with about 1,000 new cases a day and record-high active cases and hospitalizations.
The question remains whether playing football — at any level — was the right thing to do. No one will really know until all the seasons have wrapped, and there’s been some time to get perspective and look at the situation as a whole. It’s doubtful it could’ve been handled any better than it has at the collegiate and professional levels. Whether the health risk was acceptable to justify play in the first place is moot right now, and ultimately will be judged by history.