Gazette-Mail editorial: Hard to trust anyone on water in WV

The trouble surrounding the water system in a small community outside Elkins is a good representation of the larger problems around West Virginia when it comes to providing clean, reliable water services in rural areas.
Earlier this year, a jury in Randolph County awarded $2 million to a Dunbar construction company after finding it was misled about the complexity of a water infrastructure project in Mill Creek by an engineering firm in Charleston.
No one walked away from the case as a winner. The owner of Upton Construction Co. said his business is ruined. The $2 million won’t do much after court expenses and the losses incurred in trying to tackle the project, which would have upgraded the water system for nearly 400 people. And, of course, those people are still left waiting for better service as their 50-year-old system continues to crumble. A project that was supposed to be completed for $4.6 million is now expected to cost $6.45 million, and finding funding could be difficult.
The problems with these older water systems have been reported on at length in the Gazette-Mail. Often, older systems were created by mining companies or other industrial interests, and then they were abandoned to fall apart after those business interests closed up or moved away.
Many communities connected to such systems cannot rely on regular water service and, when the system is working, the water is often contaminated. Some communities have been under boil-water advisories for more than 10 years. What’s more, many of these systems pump out massive amounts of water that never reaches its destination, indicating there are multiple line ruptures that the system can’t spot or can’t afford to repair.
It does little to improve West Virginians’ hope or trust when an engineering firm misleads construction companies in order to drive bid prices down, as a jury found happened in the Mill Creek case. More importantly, it delays or perhaps forever shelves any real progress in improving the situation. Upton Construction was only able to complete about 13 percent of the Mill Creek project.
Until the issue as a whole is properly addressed, West Virginians are left to doubt their water service providers and can’t trust the water coming out of their taps. The sheer expense of a problem kicked down the road for so many years raises serious questions about whether the issue will ever get the attention it deserves.
It would be nice to believe those who could make a difference would be bothered enough that water systems in the middle of the United States resemble those of Third World nations to do something. But state leaders have given West Virginians little cause to reach such a conclusion.