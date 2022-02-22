It might’ve surprised some that the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates advanced bills this week to increase fees on the coal and natural gas industries.
The Legislature is controlled by a Republican supermajority that has made sustaining these industries a top priority, be it through tax breaks, attempts to cut costs at the expense of landowners or efforts to reduce environmental regulations. However, when Democrats were at the helm for eight decades prior to 2015, they also often did whatever it took to grease the skids for extraction industries.
Monday, the Senate passed Senate Bill 480, by a 25-8 vote, which imposes a $100 annual oversight fee for unplugged natural gas wells that produce more than 10,000 cubic feet of gas or more each day. That same day, the House of Delegates passed House Bill 4488, 90-9, which would increase fees associated with surface coal mine permits. SB 480 would use funds from fees to hire more inspectors in the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas, while HB 4488 would use the money from increased fees to bolster regulators at the DEP’s Division of Mining and Reclamation.
Why, given the state’s history, would the Legislature not only look to increase fees, but use the money to pay for more inspectors at gas wells or improve regulatory oversight at coal mines? It actually makes a lot of sense, and benefits extraction businesses and landowners, or others who are concerned about the effects these industries have on the environment.
Without a sufficient number of inspectors, not only is it more likely that violations will occur at gas well sites, but it’s also likely those problems will take longer to be noticed and addressed. Increasing the number of inspectors better ensures problems will be found and fixed quicker, and will allow new or stalled projects to move along.
Right now, there are only nine gas well inspectors in the state, and the DEP will need at least $1.3 million just to get back to prior staffing levels of 17, which probably still isn’t enough. Some complained that the fee is too steep, others have said basing the fee on such high production levels isn’t enough and that it should be assessed on all natural gas wells in the state.
The measure in the House regarding surface mining was not as controversial. It even had the blessing of coal lobbyists. Then again, coal operators had a lot more to lose if something wasn’t done, because their relationship with regulatory agencies is more symbiotic.
As coal production has continually dropped, with demand for coal as a fuel for energy production dying, revenue from permit fees has dropped. The Division of Mining and Reclamation can’t operate without revenue, and mines can’t operate without the Division of Mining and Reclamation. So it makes sense to bite the bullet and raise fees.
On both of these issues, it’s fair to question whether the measures go far enough or too far. In the end, though, hiring more inspectors and maintaining and improving regulatory oversight are both steps in the right direction.