If you watch Gov. Jim Justice’s daily coronavirus briefings on a social media platform, you’ll see multiple comments pop up that downplay the extent of the pandemic and offering statistics that postulate this whole thing is no big deal. Those figures and assumptions typically come from inaccurate social media posts or commentary passing itself off as news.
As West Virginia marked its 100th COVID-19 related death late this week, and as new cases hit an all-time, single-day high of more than 77,000 nationwide, the governor and Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s coronavirus czar, imparted some important information regarding some of these myths.
The first is the oft-misquoted statistic that somewhere around 99.93% to 99.98% of people who contract COVID-19 survive the virus. As Marsh pointed out, the actual fatality rate is above 4%.
Another myth, put forth at times by high-ranking politicians, is that the virus is no worse than the flu. Marsh said the fatality rate regarding the flu is far below 1%. He added that COVID-19 is different in that patients who survive can suffer severe, long-term health problems.
Everything has to be placed in context, and this is still a new virus that scientists and health officials don’t completely comprehend. But the notion that this virus is not a real threat is dangerous. States that have acted like COVID-19 isn’t serious or is going away are paying the price in a sum total of hundreds of thousands of lives and millions of illnesses.
Viewing the rest of the United States, it can seem like West Virginia case numbers and deaths are fairly low. But 100 deaths is still a tragedy, and West Virginia still remains ripe for a spike, because of a generally older and less-healthy population. If public health guidelines aren’t followed, the situation here can always change, and it can happen rapidly.
We urge everyone to listen to public health officials, not their Facebook feed, when it comes to deciding how to act in this unprecedented time.