Gazette-Mail editorial: Helping the animals helps people

It’s truly amazing that the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association was able to get foster parents for nearly 73 dogs and cats in a single day.
The “Foster a Friend” event that took place Tuesday accomplished just that, getting pets into foster homes so the shelter may cut back on staff and workers can stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.
It’s good for the shelter, but it’s also good for the animals. They can get more direct attention and affection in a single home rather than having to be kept in groups. Hopefully, some of the folks taking on the temporary responsibility of having an animal in their house will consider permanent adoption, which would be an even greater help to the shelter’s mission in the long run.
But the dogs, cats and shelter aren’t the only ones benefiting from this. No doubt, those who welcomed an animal into their house will benefit, too. After all, having an animal to care for and bond with is a plus in the midst of a pandemic that can only be contained for now through social isolation.
Even before the coronavirus, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported studies showing pet ownership is beneficial for the health of people. According to the CDC, having a pet can come with physical benefits, such as decreased blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels, along with general increased physical activity. The CDC also reports psychological benefits, such as decreased loneliness.
Everyone has to look for hope in these uncertain times, and pets certainly offer something to be happy about and another area of focus for overwhelmed minds. Perhaps Tuesday’s event did a little bit for a lot of people — or maybe a lot for a few. But it was something positive in a number of categories, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with that at this point.