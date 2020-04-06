Gazette-Mail editorial: Here comes the hardest part

For weeks, most West Virginians have been doing their best to limit the spread of the coronavirus. But so much was unknown, and there were conflicting messages on multiple levels about how bad the situation was, or might be.
Now cases are climbing in the state’s more populated regions, and everything — from methods of containing the spread of the virus to medical response — will be put to the test.
As the governor issued an emergency order for several counties, officials in those counties and municipalities within also have been taking an active role in trying to keep people from gathering in large groups, keeping their distance from one another and, of course, encouraging lots of hand washing.
Other areas, where this order isn’t in effect, might want to heed some of these practices — no gathering of more than five people, keeping 6 feet apart, working from home, limiting the number of people in public places, such as grocery stores — anyway.
For many, this is going to be the hardest part. The virus was always here, but now West Virginians know it. With no vaccine and no yet-approved medical regimen to neutralize COVID-19, it now falls on everyone to follow these guidelines as if their lives depend on it, because they do.
That doesn’t make it easy to stay at home. It doesn’t make it easy to keep kids, who are crawling the walls after weeks of no regular school, occupied, or to be careful about consuming goods because running out to the store isn’t a good idea.
It’s all that much harder because it’s basically up to the people to police themselves. Local law enforcement or larger agencies might get involved, but that can become a dicey issue. It’s best for West Virginians to show they can be reasonable, rather than going down a road that winds up forcing some sort of showdown over whether the National Guard can be deployed to limit where people may go and when.
Nothing about this is easy. But saving lives never is. Everyone can be a hero by adhering to guidelines that will keep this virus from truly running amok and limiting more dire consequences, both now and in the long run.