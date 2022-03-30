There’s no question that things are looking much better in West Virginia, as it pertains to COVID-19.
There are just over 354 active cases, a far cry from the tens of thousands seen in the fall and again in the winter. Hospitalizations, which, at one point, hit a record high of nearly 2,000 in February, are now at around 160.
However, COVID-19 deaths are still being reported at a steady clip, which is an area of concern. In fact, a report from ABC News examining data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that West Virginia had the highest COVID-19 death rate per capita in the country between April 1, 2021, when vaccines became available to the general public, and the beginning of this month.
The Mountain State averaged 200 deaths per 100,000 residents in that time span, according to the report, which correlated with the state’s poor vaccination rates. Of the 10 states in the country with the worst vaccination rates, of which West Virginia is one, the average number of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents was 153, according to ABC’s analysis of CDC data. West Virginia certainly pulled that average up a bit. In the 10 states with the highest vaccination rates, COVID-19 deaths averaged 82 per 100,000 people. In both the best- and worst-vaccinated states in the country, and everywhere in between, nearly all of those who died were unvaccinated.
The ABC report was more concerned with the pattern that vaccination rates were lowest and deaths were highest almost universally in states that voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election, going further to show polling that suggested most Republicans didn’t view the virus as a threat and were less likely to get vaccinated. There’s an oddity here because, while it’s true Trump initially downplayed the threat of the pandemic that has now killed more than 977,000 Americans and more than 6.1 million people worldwide, it also was his administration that launched Operation Warp Speed to produce the vaccines that so many now refuse to get.
Not everything boils down to politics, but leadership during a crisis is key, and it’s worth recalling that, shortly after vaccines became available to the public, Gov. Jim Justice, who had defied the mostly Republican urge to downplay the virus and public health precautions, began to send mixed signals. He told West Virginians during his public addresses that vaccination was key and the only way to beat COVID-19. He ridiculed conspiracy theories about the vaccines. And yet, he also said he respected the views of anti-vaxxers and didn’t want to cause “division,” which made little sense, as people were already very divided.
Justice’s continued inaction and double talk as cases began to soar from last summer into the fall, when the delta variant hit, contributed to record-high active cases and hospitalizations, as well as increasing deaths. Of course, it’s not all on Justice. There were plenty of other contributing factors, like the spread of misinformation on social media and the further-right corners of cable news, not to mention the growing popularity of junk science championed by the anti-vax movement.
Still, the governor’s approach to the pandemic changed drastically last spring. It made a full 180 in the fall, after Justice championed “local control” on public health and vaccination policies, only to turn around and call a special legislative session in an attempt to outlaw businesses and organizations from requiring employees to either get vaccinated or submit to frequent testing.
West Virginia has now reported more than 6,800 COVID-19 deaths. Of those, the vast majority (about 5,760) have occurred after vaccines became available. Furthermore, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, only 0.083% of those who have died were fully vaccinated.
This continues to be a concern, because full vaccination rates in the state haven’t improved much, sitting stagnant at 54%. And public health officials warn that a new variant is coming. While it seems doubtful the state will see another surge as bad as delta or the first wave of omicron, as long as vaccination rates stall out, people will continue to get sick and, sadly, more will die needlessly. Better, more engaged leadership could have helped change all of this.