Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, knows a thing or two about being in the minority.

History was made this week when Hornbuckle was named minority leader for the Democrats in the House of Delegates, becoming the first Black House floor leader in state history. He replaces Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, who announced last week that he would step down from his leadership role at the end of the August interim legislative session Tuesday, while continuing to serve as a delegate (Skaff is president of HD Media, which publishes the Gazette-Mail).

Tags

Recommended for you