West Virginia Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, knows a thing or two about being in the minority.
History was made this week when Hornbuckle was named minority leader for the Democrats in the House of Delegates, becoming the first Black House floor leader in state history. He replaces Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, who announced last week that he would step down from his leadership role at the end of the August interim legislative session Tuesday, while continuing to serve as a delegate (Skaff is president of HD Media, which publishes the Gazette-Mail).
While Hornbuckle is making history, he’s also taking over leadership of a caucus facing historic challenges. Republicans took control of the Legislature after 83 years of Democratic dominance in 2014 — the year Hornbuckle was first elected — and the GOP now holds a supermajority in the House and the Senate. Hornbuckle is one of only 11 Democrats in the House of Delegates. Republicans control the other 89 seats.
Numbers have never really deterred Hornbuckle from pursuing what he thinks is right or best for his constituents and the state. In 2015, his first legislative session, Hornbuckle was one of only nine members of the House to vote against a bill making judicial races in West Virginia nonpartisan. While everyone was on board with taking partisan labels out of judicial elections, Hornbuckle noted at the time that the bill didn’t fix the real problem of financial influence from partisan backers in judicial races. An amendment to the bill that would’ve limited contributions and spending in such elections was rejected. Without that, Hornbuckle saw the bill as a meaningless gesture.
It takes some fortitude to go against such a popular, bipartisan piece of legislation for a nuanced reason, especially in a delegate’s first session.
For what it’s worth, Hornbuckle called it correctly. The bill passed and West Virginia judicial races have been nonpartisan since 2016, but there’s still plenty of money poured into judicial elections, and candidates are framed not by their qualifications as it relates to following the law but where they stand ideologically, which inevitably falls into one of two camps, even if party names are never mentioned.
Ever since that first session, Hornbuckle has stuck to his guns and, like several of his fellow Democrats, supported ideas based on what they accomplish. Democrats have had many pieces of legislation co-opted by Republicans and passed through the House. If it’s good policy, Hornbuckle has never been one to care who gets the credit. Having a good idea and letting the majority copy it is one of the few ways to be effective when you’re literally outnumbered nearly 10 to 1.
If the Democrats are going to shift those numbers in any meaningful way, Hornbuckle is the delegate to help do it. Perhaps, he can help captain a historic comeback.