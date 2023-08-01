Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Russell D. Moore is a self-proclaimed “Bible-thumper.” He believes in the teachings of Jesus and the principles of the Christian faith. And yet, he finds himself on the outside of evangelical Christianity looking in and wondering what will happen to it.

In May 2021, Moore resigned as president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission. There were plenty of people saying “good riddance.”

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you