Russell D. Moore is a self-proclaimed “Bible-thumper.” He believes in the teachings of Jesus and the principles of the Christian faith. And yet, he finds himself on the outside of evangelical Christianity looking in and wondering what will happen to it.
In May 2021, Moore resigned as president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission. There were plenty of people saying “good riddance.”
Moore’s main reason for leaving was the SBC’s handling of sexual abuse allegations against evangelical pastors and church leaders. Moore accused some church leaders of covering up for pastors who had committed obvious transgressions. Others, Moore said, dismissed the issue completely because they didn’t believe women had the right to complain about such things or have a say in shaping church policy to deal with the problem.
It didn’t help that Moore also was critical of evangelicals throwing their support behind former president Donald Trump. That criticism only increased as Moore saw fellow evangelicals adapting their spiritual principles to accommodate Trumpism and the lurch of the religious right away from the basic messages of Christianity. Moore found himself ostracized and confused. Instead of receiving support from pastors and church leaders, Moore said he was told he wasn’t playing the game right.
In an interview with Religion News, Moore said an SBC leader told him to “give the people ‘90% of the red meat they expect’ — referring to conservative politics and the culture wars — and then he could spend 10% of his time on things he cared about, like immigration.”
Moore discusses all of this in his new book, “Losing Our Religion: An Altar Call for Evangelical America.”
Plugging the book last week in an interview with the conservative, but never-Trumper media outlet The Bulwark, Moore said a core part of evangelical Christianity is the belief that followers are engaging in spiritual warfare every day. Unfortunately, he said, that concept is mistakenly aimed not at spiritual forces, but other people, who must be evil if they don’t believe everything an evangelical believes. Throw politics into the mix and it becomes easy for evangelicals to believe that those who aren’t in the correct tent are spiritual enemies bound for hell.
The problem here is obvious, but Moore adds that an undesired side effect is that Christians are taken less seriously by the secular world.
Despite all of this, Moore sees hope on the horizon for evangelical Christianity. He says there’s already a splintering happening, and he believes that fragmentation will continue. He doesn’t like to see it, and said these kinds of changes are painful. However, he also sees this crisis as an opportunity for rebirth into something better — a chance, perhaps, for evangelical Christianity to hit the reset button.