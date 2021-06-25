The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention held two closed-door meetings Thursday with state and local officials on they agency’s preliminary findings on the HIV outbreak in Charleston and Kanawha County. Some local officials weren’t even invited to one of the meetings.
A massive public health agency discussing its report on an investigation into a public health crisis it labeled the most concerning in the country — sure, why not keep the public and the news media out?
The CDC told Gazette-Mail reporter Caity Coyne that it didn’t set the policy on who was included and who wasn’t. Representatives of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources wouldn’t say if they made the call.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, who are part of the coordinating effort to combat the crisis — fueled mostly by sharing contaminated needles for intravenous drug use — seemed frustrated by the lack of specifics in one meeting, and of being shut out of the other.
It should be noted that the findings discussed by the CDC were labeled “preliminary,” and a final report is expected in August. Perhaps that’s why there was an effort, from someone, to keep the information to a limited number of people. On the other hand, waiting up to another two months to inform the public seems like a waste of vital time with such a pressing issue — especially when this crisis could spill over into the general population, while the state Legislature and Charleston City Council recently passed laws making it more difficult to establish syringe exchanges that cut down on the spread of diseases like HIV and hepatitis C.
There are numerous task forces and initiatives working together in Charleston and Kanawha County to curb the spread of HIV, and they certainly have a working, firsthand experience with the problem. But any additional input from the CDC, especially as it pertains to case numbers, possible solutions and barriers to those solutions, would certainly help.
What Carper and Goodwin said they did hear didn’t sound like anything new. Not enough people are getting tested. Those at risk don’t have access to the best health care and, typically, use the emergency room when there’s a problem. Those who use intravenous drugs are stigmatized, and they face many hurdles just to get clean needles or entry to a program that can help them. To varying degrees, that’s been the problem since a large number of West Virginians suffering from addiction turned to injectable drugs, like heroin and fentanyl, years ago.
We understand the need for caution. We understand that state and local agencies might not want to talk about syringe exchanges, when they’ve done so much to hamper them. But this is a crisis that claims lives and costs a massive amount of money to treat. It’s only going to get worse, and it could escape the boundaries of those using illicit substances into the general population, if not countered the right way. That can be accomplished only through a thoroughly informed government and populace.