The Republican supermajority in the West Virginia Legislature is on a roll, to be sure.
They advanced a bill attempting to provide near-blanket immunity to anyone that might have a liability issue or a chance of being sued as a result of COVID-19. This was on the same day Gov. Jim Justice announced that the state had discovered 168 previously unreported deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill has been adjusted somewhat, but those who champion it as “pro-business” or “pro-health care provider” are sending an alarming signal about priorities to constituents.
The Legislature also is well on its way to further repealing regulations on storage tanks near water intakes. You know, the regulations enacted after a 2014 Elk River chemical spill that left 300,000 West Virginians without safe drinking water? The GOP has chipped away at those protections over time and, this time, will essentially gut them to the point that they’re almost meaningless.
There’s nothing more baked into West Virginia governing than putting industry profits over the health and safety of state residents, but this latest example is particularly egregious, if not too much too soon.
Of course, bills to destabilize public education, by providing tons of public money for charter schools, education savings accounts and homeschooling are merrily rolling along, as well as legislation to weaken teacher unions. Justice already has signed a bill that lowers teacher certification requirements.
There also are at least four bills out there that would make it easier to get guns on college campuses.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg.
In short, the Legislature is seemingly doing everything it can to make life among its constituents less livable, if not outright punitive. With representation like this, ordinary people in West Virginia certainly don’t need any enemies.
Even some of the legislators are willingly flirting with their own mortality, wearing ridiculous straps on their faces or mesh screens in mockery of the mask rule, which is in place because of a pandemic that has killed more than 530,000 Americans, including over 2,500 here in West Virginia.
There’s one good thing the Legislature is doing, though. As Justice continues to loosen public health regulations regarding the pandemic, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing to reopen the Capitol building to the public, with reasonable health guidelines in place. That certainly needs to happen.
Supermajority or not, it’s easy to pass bills that could directly harm West Virginians or negatively affect their quality of life in a vacuum. When there are real people there who want real answers to real problems, it gets more complicated.
Sure, the GOP-controlled House of Delegates and Senate can pass anything they want, regardless of public input. But they should have to look the people they represent in the eye when they do it.