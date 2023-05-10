West Virginia is once again part of a national news story that paints the state as a not-so-welcoming place.
This time, it’s West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, a hardwood legend and hall-of-famer, who has put his reputation and, possibly his career, in a precarious position and brought the Mountain State along for the ride.
Huggins used a homophobic slur twice in a radio interview on Cincinnati’s 700 WLW radio station Monday in reference to Xavier University fans (Huggins coached Xavier hoops’ rival, the University of Cincinnati, for 16 years. He was fired in 2005 after video of a DUI arrest became public. He spent a season coaching Kansas State before taking the job at WVU, his alma mater, in 2007).
The language Huggins used in Monday’s interview was inexcusable. He issued an apology via Twitter a short time after the interview saying just that.
Reactions around the state have been mixed. Some folks think Huggins should resign, a few say he should be fired. Others think he should be reprimanded and allowed to move on. And, of course, plenty of people have said Huggins should never have apologized and, if he is censured or loses his job, it is because of a “woke” mindset that has gone too far. Free speech also has been mentioned with that particular argument.
It’s always important to point out, as these situations involving public figures in West Virginia continue to occur stemming from statements about race, creed or sexual orientation, that free speech is not the issue. Huggins is allowed to say what he said. He isn’t going to jail for it. That’s what the First Amendment protects him from. It does not protect anyone from public backlash or an employer no longer wanting to employ someone because what they said was offensive, hurtful or just bad for business.
Some will say Huggins wasn’t using the word to attack homosexuals, but fans of a former rival basketball program. That’s true. But the word Huggins used is in his vocabulary as a derogatory adjective, which presents the same problem.
Others might argue it was just locker room talk. Again, fair enough, but this discussion wasn’t in a locker room, it was over the airwaves of a 50,000-watt radio station that reaches all of Ohio and several surrounding states. Also, would it be OK if Huggins throws that word around in a locker room? It’s not like this is some new level of political correctness that emerged last year.
Granted, Huggins does coach basketball in a state where a few people (mostly in the Legislature) have said far worse things in recent years, often with little or no consequences other than the run-of-the-mill apology and finger-wagging from colleagues. In recent years, West Virginia (again, particularly in the GOP-controlled Legislature) has been outright hostile in pursuing policies to further marginalize those who aren’t straight, white and Christian. So, it’s disappointing — but not surprising — that Huggins would casually use such a word and that many people wouldn’t see anything wrong with it.
Plus, Huggins (who is, by the way, the highest-paid employee in the state, at $4.2 million a year) works for WVU President E. Gordon Gee, who has been known to talk himself into some fairly awkward situations from time to time.
All that is to say it won’t be a shock if this whole thing blows over, despite being another black eye for a state that can’t stop hitting itself.