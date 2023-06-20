Bob Huggins, a Hall of Fame college basketball coach who, since 2007, has helmed the men’s team at his alma mater, West Virginia University, made the right decision by tendering his resignation over the weekend.
Huggins was charged with DUI in Pittsburgh on Friday. The incident occurred a little more than a month after WVU fined Huggins a quarter of his salary, ordered him to serve a suspension for three games in the upcoming season and attend sensitivity training after using a homophobic slur during a radio interview.
As we noted then, the incident could’ve ended his career, and Huggins had zero room for error moving forward.
It would be difficult to cross that threshold in a more egregious fashion than Huggins reportedly did late last week.
Huggins was driving on a shredded tire before police pulled him over, and the coach swayed and nearly fell back into the driver’s seat when officers asked him to get out of the car, according to the police report. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and police found two trash bags containing empty beer cans and bottles, along with an empty cooler, in Huggins’ SUV, the report says.
Alarmingly, Huggins didn’t seem to know he was in Pittsburgh, nor how he got there. He said he was in the area watching a basketball camp with his brother, but repeatedly told officers he believed he was in “Columbus,” according to the report (the officer infers that Huggins meant Columbus, Ohio, but that was not made clear). The report states that Huggins registered a 0.210 blood alcohol level on a breathalyzer test issued at the scene, well over the state’s limit of 0.08 to be considered impaired while driving.
Huggins, 69, issued an apology while also announcing his resignation and retirement a day later. WVU President E. Gordon Gee and Athletic Director Wren Baker issued a joint statement accepting Huggins’ resignation and thanking him for his time at WVU.
Before coaching the Mountaineers, Huggins coached Kansas State for a single season following a 16-year run at the University of Cincinnati. His long tenure with the Bearcats, which included a Final Four appearance in 1992 and two trips to the Elite Eight, also ended in ignominious fashion, stemming from a 2004 DUI arrest. In that instance, Huggins, who also was under no small amount of criticism for cellar-level player graduation rates, dug in against university administrators, but eventually departed in 2005. It was technically a resignation, although it was reported that Huggins was told he would be fired if he didn’t leave.
So, Huggins’ longest-held head coaching positions are bookended by resignations after a DUI. True, the incidents were nearly 20 years apart, but people remember how someone’s time at a job with that high a profile ends (especially considering Huggins’ status as the highest-paid state employee in West Virginia, at $4.15 million a year).
Assuming he does not come out of retirement, Huggins finishes his career with 935 wins, which includes his time as head coach for Walsh College and Akron in the 1980s, before taking the job at Cincinnati. Huggins has the third-most wins of any Division I NCAA men’s basketball coach ever, behind only Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski. He took the Mountaineers to a Final Four in 2010. He’s one of only two coaches to earn more than 300 wins at two different programs. But there will always be a cloud on his legacy.
That’s not the most important thing right now, though. If Huggins was in a car full of empty beer cans and had no idea where he was or how he came to be driving on a shredded tire, he clearly has a problem and needs help. He’s also very fortunate he didn’t get himself or anyone else seriously hurt or killed.
It’s been a very bad couple of months for Bob Huggins and the man clearly has some demons. It’s best that he steps away and, hopefully, works on himself.