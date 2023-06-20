Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bob Huggins, a Hall of Fame college basketball coach who, since 2007, has helmed the men’s team at his alma mater, West Virginia University, made the right decision by tendering his resignation over the weekend.

Huggins was charged with DUI in Pittsburgh on Friday. The incident occurred a little more than a month after WVU fined Huggins a quarter of his salary, ordered him to serve a suspension for three games in the upcoming season and attend sensitivity training after using a homophobic slur during a radio interview.

Stories you might like