Gazette-Mail editorial: Hungry kids left behind by Legislature

Crossover Day is a busy one for the West Virginia Legislature. It’s the last day to get bills out of their house of origin so they have a shot at becoming laws. It usually tells West Virginians a lot about what the Legislature thinks is most important in a given year.
Children suffering from hunger didn’t make the cut.
The House of Delegates and the Senate had a shot at improving the situation for hungry kids in West Virginia. Each chamber introduced versions of a bill that would have established a central hub to coordinate feeding programs, getting more food to children during a time when it can be scarce because school is out of session.
The proposal seemed like a no-brainer. West Virginia has one of the highest child-poverty rates in the country. Poverty affects nutrition, and nutrition affects everything from school performance to social interaction.
The Feed-to-Achieve Act passed by the Legislature in 2013 has done a tremendous job of making sure all students are well-nourished during the school year at little to no cost. However, participation in food programs during the summer drops to about 10%, according to Feeding America. That’s despite the fact that there are more than 500 summer feeding programs in the Mountain State.
The problem, by and large, is making low-income families aware of these programs or providing transportation to get them to feeding sites or to bring food to them.
Either of these bills would have assessed the challenges counties face in getting children connected to a food program and devised plans to fix those problems. It would have cost the state nothing.
Yet, both bills languished in committee while the Legislature put emphasis on bills loosening gun regulations and attempting to wedge the Bible into public schools — typical election-year antics and pandering.
It certainly says a lot about how the Legislature regards hungry West Virginia children and families struggling to feed those kids.