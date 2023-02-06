Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The first time the West Virginia Legislature tried to pass an abortion ban, during a special session last summer, the body allowed a public hearing. Those who wanted to speak were given a cozy 45 seconds to discuss one of the most polarizing subjects of modern times, then the mic was cut off.

Nearly all who had taken the time to go to the Capitol to express their views were against the proposed law for various reasons, ranging from body autonomy to serious health care and legal concerns that could result as unintended consequences of merciless, short-sighted legislation. Few members of the Legislature, controlled by a Republican supermajority, showed up for the public hearing. Some who were present made an active attempt at looking disinterested in the process by scrolling on their phones while West Virginia citizens made impassioned pleas to them.

