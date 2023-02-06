The first time the West Virginia Legislature tried to pass an abortion ban, during a special session last summer, the body allowed a public hearing. Those who wanted to speak were given a cozy 45 seconds to discuss one of the most polarizing subjects of modern times, then the mic was cut off.
Nearly all who had taken the time to go to the Capitol to express their views were against the proposed law for various reasons, ranging from body autonomy to serious health care and legal concerns that could result as unintended consequences of merciless, short-sighted legislation. Few members of the Legislature, controlled by a Republican supermajority, showed up for the public hearing. Some who were present made an active attempt at looking disinterested in the process by scrolling on their phones while West Virginia citizens made impassioned pleas to them.
The bill was passed, but the House of Delegates and Senate couldn’t reach a final agreement on amendments. When the Legislature had another go at it, there were no public hearings, and those in the public gallery who showed up to protest were tossed out. The bill that bans abortion in all but the rarest of cases became law.
Fast forward a few months, and the Legislature is considering a bill that essentially bans certain health care for transgender people. This is a national right-wing culture war item brought to the state level. There was no outcry in West Virginia for such a bill. But then terms like “genital mutilation” started getting tossed around, and the bill was presented more or less as a solution to a vague fear of the government forcing children to become transgender, which is absurd.
So, again, people gathered for a hearing at the House of Delegates. Again, they made their impassioned pleas against a bill that was unnecessary and would have a detrimental effect on people who actually need such treatments. And, again, they were ignored and the bill sailed through the House to the Senate.
Legislators tuning out the masses isn’t anything new. Consider how many people spoke against the omnibus education bill in 2019 but were ignored. How about the charter school legislation that was so loose pro-charter school lobbying groups joined public education advocates in speaking out against it? It passed.
Part of the reason this is happening is because, with a GOP supermajority, legislators can do whatever they want. But the real killer in this mix is the apathy that builds from legislators repeatedly ignoring ordinary people who put their time and effort into getting to Charleston to speak at a legislative hearing because the issue is important to them. This might be the only time in these people’s lives that they’ll address the Legislature, and they’re speaking to lawmakers who aren’t even looking them in the eye, instead engrossed in the contents of their phone’s screen. That type of thing is deeply demoralizing to people with no power or influence who have been told this is America and what they have to say matters.
Apathy has a broad effect and can be difficult to fight. After lawmakers passed the anti-abortion law last fall, the cry from those against the bill was to vote those legislators out. Trouble was, many of those Republican legislators were unopposed in the November election or faced little competition. Why run when the incumbent has too much money and influence to counter? The few effective Democrats who were viewed as any kind of threat were gerrymandered out of office. That, in turn, fosters more apathy. How can you speak with your vote when there isn’t anyone to vote for? What’s the point of staying engaged with the process?
And that’s exactly what the West Virginia GOP wants. Republicans across the country, despite deep unpopularity for their policies and their politicians, have solidified their grip by choosing who can vote for them and disenfranchising everyone else.
That only works for so long, though. Eventually, even in West Virginia, the GOP will cross a line that starts a shift in the other direction. Perhaps they’ve already done it, but the results won’t be seen for a long time yet. Demographics also change, and strongholds can become weak points.
The cliche is that West Virginia is a good five to 10 years (if not more) behind national social and economic trends, and there is some truth to that. Right now, it’s probably hard for West Virginia Republicans to see any downside to what they’re doing, regardless of what it does to the state’s people, its image or its prospects going forward. Still, those in power now ignore the voices of the public at their own peril.