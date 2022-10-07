Of the four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution on the November ballot, Amendment 3 — allowing churches to incorporate — is the one voters have likely heard the least about. That’s partly because it’s the only proposed amendment that doesn’t expand the power of the Legislature. It’s also perhaps the least controversial issue the Legislature has debated in recent memory.
Ask yourself, from a purely anecdotal perspective, how many times a majority of religious institutions and the American Civil Liberties Union totally agreed on a policy. Now consider that they both support Amendment 3.
The amendment would do just what is says — allow the incorporation of churches or religious denominations. No muss, no fuss.
Incorporation as a nonprofit protects church members from legal liability stemming from the actions of fellow church members that might be considered negligent. It also sets up official bylaws for operation, which should ensure responsibility and accountability. It does not alter a church’s tax exempt status.
West Virginia is the only state in the nation that does not allow churches to incorporate. This is a holdover from the 19th century, when state governments were the only bodies that could approve corporate status and lawmakers were concerned that incorporation could be used to favor some churches over others, ACLU West Virginia explains. Obviously, 159 years later, things are different.
As ACLU West Virginia says, “The state must never give preference to any particular religion, and it must never give preference to religion over non-religion. By the same token, it should not be favoring non-religious entities over similar religious entities.”
Fair is fair.
It’s important to note the amendment would not force churches to incorporate, but simply gives them that option — an option available to churches in every single state in the rest of the country.