Eighty years ago on this day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave his speech declaring Japan’s attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor “a date which will live in infamy.”
A day prior, bombs and torpedoes from Japanese aircraft killed more than 2,400 American service members and civilians and damaged or destroyed 20 ships in the ambush in Hawaii. The attack was the result of building tension between the two nations, after the United States had placed heavy economic sanctions on Japan for its aggression in China. The same day Roosevelt gave his speech, Congress approved the president’s declaration of war against Japan. Three days later, Japanese allies Germany and Italy declared war on the United States, which, in turn, declared war on the remaining Axis powers. America had fully entered World War II.
Not only was it the right thing to do, but it also helped boost the economy of a nation still recovering from the Great Depression and, by war’s end, the United States was a world superpower.
Attacks on U.S. military and civilians, especially by a foreign enemy on American soil, tend to have a galvanizing effect on the nation’s people. Very few Americans — then or now — would say the United States shouldn’t have entered a war against Imperial Japan after Pearl Harbor, nor that America shouldn’t have helped liberate Western Europe from the truly evil grip of Hitler’s Nazi Germany and Mussolini’s fascist regime in Italy.
The country experienced a similar trauma that brought unity nearly 70 years later, when foreign terrorists hijacked four passenger planes on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, crashing two into the World Trade Center and another into the Pentagon. Passengers fought back on the fourth plane, resulting in a crash in a field in Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people died as a result of the events of that day.
The Sept. 11 attack differed in that it was carried out by a terrorist group, not a particular nation. Still, there weren’t many who were against immediate military action in Afghanistan, where the Taliban regime was suspected of harboring the people who had plotted that insidious terrorist act.
Of course, war in Afghanistan was much different than war in the Pacific and European theaters during World War II. In Afghanistan, it was often hard for coalition forces to tell friend from foe. Competing interests in the region made stabilization efforts all but impossible. Unity at home dissolved as the situation became a quagmire, complicated by the U.S. invasion of Iraq.
Modern means of communication also introduced a new wrinkle to the perception of war: the conspiracy theory. Make no mistake, conspiracy theorists had always existed. Even during World War II, there were those who claimed the government knew of the attack on Pearl Harbor and let it happen so the United States would have a reason to enter the war. There were those who denied the Holocaust — the systematic genocide carried out against millions of Jews and other minorities by Hitler’s regime — had ever happened, despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary. But, until more modern times, conspiracy theorists were in the minority and didn’t have much of a platform.
Conspiracy theories began to emerge about Sept. 11 being an “inside job” carried out by the U.S. government not long after the event, and they actually gained some traction because of the proliferation of limitless radio and television bandwidth, along with the rise of internet message boards and podcasts. Then came social media, the ultimate weapon for the spread of tin-foil theories and disinformation.
Twenty years after 9/11, it’s even more apparent how prevalent conspiracies are, and two decades of sewing those fields have yielded members of Congress who believe such outrageous things — and might have even coordinated with dangerously delusional people leading up to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
This begs the question, how would the United States respond to a Pearl Harbor or a 9/11 today? Would roughly a third of the country believe it didn’t really happen? Would millions of Americans think it was a “false flag,” and the victims were “crisis actors?” Would Congress mobilize to plot out the proper response, or would its members bicker among themselves as to which party would benefit more politically and in terms of image from one action or another?
The country now finds itself in a new age of infamy, where the enemy isn’t overseas but across the street, putting the wrong candidate’s sign in their yard. Today’s battle is one for the reestablishment of basic truths beyond perception, and how or if that will conclude is far from clear.