An injunction against a new state law that severely limits how syringe exchanges operate in West Virginia has bought some time for those programs and their clients.
Senate Bill 334, passed in the legislative session earlier this year and set to become law on July 9, requires exchanges to offer a full array of harm reduction services, and includes restrictions that go against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards. This includes a model where one used needle must be turned in to receive a clean one, and requiring syringes be unique to each program. Violations carry hefty penalties that health agencies running these programs might not be able to afford.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia filed suit on behalf of Milan Puskar Health Right (which operates a harm reduction program in Morgantown that has a syringe exchange) and other parties, arguing that the new legislation is unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers granted the injunction until July 8. A hearing that day will determine whether the new law can be enforced while litigation against it is ongoing.
Although not part of the lawsuit against the new legislation, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department has continued to run the state’s oldest and, arguably, most successful harm reduction program as usual. Huntington and broader parts of Cabell County were the epicenter of West Virginia’s explosion in drug overdose deaths that first spiked about seven years ago, along with skyrocketing hepatitis C rates from sharing needles in intravenous drug use. Injectable illicit drugs like heroin and fentanyl surged in use after the crackdown on pill mills peddling synthetic opioids.
Recently, attention has shifted to Kanawha County, home to an HIV outbreak linked to sharing needles. The number of cases alarmed the CDC, which came to Charleston to conduct a study on the outbreak, although the agency hasn’t publicly shared what it found.
The harm reduction program operated by the Kanawha Charleston Health Department became politically radioactive and was shut down. Other efforts in Kanawha County have suffered similar fates, with the exception of Health Right, which operates on a one-to-one exchange and tracks syringes. Some have questioned how effective the program is because of its restrictions. The Charleston City Council also recently passed an ordinance further restricting syringe exchanges.
While harm reduction programs are shown to reduce the spread of disease, cut down on needle litter and provide a gateway into treatment while not creating more addicts, they remain controversial in many areas of West Virginia.
What’s decided in court ultimately might shape the future of the drug crisis here. For now, programs soldier on, knowing everything could change by next week.