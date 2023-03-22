Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The ongoing investigation into a broad range of allegations against the West Virginia State Police seems somehow murkier after Gov. Jim Justice gave an update on the situation Monday. Meanwhile, the former head of the State Police is tossing allegations back at those investigating state troopers.

State Police Superintendent Col. Jan Cahill resigned Monday morning, and by that afternoon, Justice was giving a remote-only news conference revealing some of the findings of an investigation by the state Department of Homeland Security into the WVSP, prompted by an anonymous letter outlining several allegations of wrongdoing.

