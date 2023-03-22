The ongoing investigation into a broad range of allegations against the West Virginia State Police seems somehow murkier after Gov. Jim Justice gave an update on the situation Monday. Meanwhile, the former head of the State Police is tossing allegations back at those investigating state troopers.
State Police Superintendent Col. Jan Cahill resigned Monday morning, and by that afternoon, Justice was giving a remote-only news conference revealing some of the findings of an investigation by the state Department of Homeland Security into the WVSP, prompted by an anonymous letter outlining several allegations of wrongdoing.
One such allegation was that a trooper had placed a hidden camera system in the women’s shower at the State Police Academy in Institute several years ago. The trooper reportedly responsible for the action died in 2016, and Justice said the investigation found that other troopers destroyed evidence in the form of a thumb drive they’d found that contained footage from the camera.
Cahill, who was not the superintendent when the incident occurred, said in an interview Tuesday on the West Virginia MetroNews radio show “Talkline” that no investigation was pursued because the suspect was dead and the alleged victim, who learned about the situation in 2018, told officials she didn’t want to take any action for fear of being dragged “through the mud” (although officials in the Governor’s Office said she might have been convinced that she didn’t have a case because the evidence had been destroyed). Cahill said he didn’t know anything about the issue until 2020.
Justice also touched on allegations that an off-duty trooper stole an envelope full of cash that someone had left behind at Mardi Gras Casino in Nitro. Lastly, the governor mentioned the February death of Edmond Exline, who was stopped by the State Police on Interstate 81 in Berkeley County. Exline died after troopers deployed a stun gun. Federal investigators are examining the incident.
Other allegations of misconduct include troopers using state vehicles to facilitate sexual trysts, misuse of purchasing cards, misappropriation of federal grant money and theft of overtime pay.
While Justice seems very publicly concerned with the allegations of misconduct, as he should be, problems within the WVSP aren’t new. The agency has a track record of shallow internal investigations of troopers accused of excessive use of force, sexual harassment, and even rape, that almost always resulted in those officers being cleared and put back on the job — only to offend (and be cleared) again.
In some ways, it’s encouraging to see an investigation into the State Police by an agency that isn’t the State Police.
However, Cahill opened a whole other can of worms on “Talkline” when he said he told Justice that Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy also should have to resign or be removed from office. The former superintendent also said he felt like he was “in the dog house” with the Justice administration after questioning how federal COVID-19 funds were being spent and added that one of the officials investigating his agency was under investigation by the State Police.
Justice’s chief of staff, Brian Abraham, also went on “Talkline” Tuesday and said there were multiple issues at the WVSP that the investigation revealed and that Cahill ultimately failed to police his own department. He said Cahill has downplayed serious problems at the WVSP.
As all of this is unfolding, state Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, has written to federal authorities requesting they investigate Justice’s transfer of nearly $30 million in COVID funds meant to help the woefully understaffed corrections system into a discretionary fund (and using $10 million of that as part of a gift to Marshall University to build a baseball stadium).
The Justice administration has argued that the transfer of federal CARES Act money into a fund controlled by the governor is fine because the state had already spent its own funds on emergency issues and considered the federal money a reimbursement. That gets a 10 out of 10 for creativity, but whether the federal government will buy it is another matter.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as it pertains to dysfunction in West Virginia’s governing agencies. It wouldn’t be surprising if nearly everyone employed by the state is under investigation before this is all over.