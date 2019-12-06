Gazette-Mail editorial: Is this the real West Virginia?

A racist remark about former first lady Michelle Obama by a nonprofit director. Homophobic and threatening comments from a state delegate. An anti-Islamic display at the Statehouse. And now, a photo of a graduating class of state correctional officers giving Nazi salutes.
These are a few of the incidents that have occurred in West Virginia over the past two or three years that display ignorance, intolerance and severely poor judgment by state workers, elected officials and others who operate in the public sphere.
And every time it happens, the flood of condemning statements comes from official channels, with at least one saying “this is not who we are” as West Virginians. But the alarming nature and regularity of such things should at least make all who call this state home concerned that maybe this is what West Virginia is becoming.
Not much is known about the context surrounding the photo that surfaced this week. But no context is needed. Whether a bad joke about a tough instructor or done in earnest, the “heil Hitler” salute is not funny and is degrading to the families of millions of people persecuted and put to death during World War II because of their ethnicity and religion. It’s a deep insult to West Virginia’s strong Jewish community. The gesture is abhorred by all with any sense of empathy for the victims of the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime.
It also represents the danger of modern groups and individuals who embrace white supremacy and Third Reich ideology — on the rise in America in today’s caustic social environment. The Anti-Defamation League released data earlier this year showing attacks against Jews or Jewish institutions were at historic levels in 2017 and 2018.
Nazi gestures or rhetoric certainly have no place in the Division of Corrections, and this incident does not inspire confidence in an agency currently plagued with accusations of officers allegedly sexually abusing inmates and covering up wrongful deaths. The state was right to fire three people identified in the photo and suspend the rest as it pursues the matter further. This shows the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, of which Corrections is a part, is taking this matter seriously and applying the scrutiny such an incident deserves.
In the meantime, West Virginians need to see the larger pattern here. They need to take a look around their state at the people representing them or supported by their tax dollars, as well as in the mirror, and ask themselves, if this isn’t who they are, then who, exactly, are they? Who do they want to be?
Continuing to show kindness and acceptance, educating others and bringing communities together is necessary to show this is not the real West Virginia. Of course, avoiding such derogatory, insensitive statements or gestures in the first place is also a secure path forward.